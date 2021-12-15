ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyML Technology Foundation Announces the Winner of the ValleyML Distinguished Technical Achievement Award

By ValleyML Technology Foundation
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML Technology Foundation has announced that Dr. Kiran Gunnam has been named the recipient of the ValleyML Distinguished Technical Achievement Award. The ValleyML Distinguished Technical Achievement Award honors innovators who have made lasting significant contributions to advanced computing and artificial intelligence...

SAN MATEO COUNTY EVENT CENTER WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FROM THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS & EXPOSITIONS (IAFE).

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Mateo County Event Center is pleased to announce the achievement of five different awards from the International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE). Most importantly, San Mateo County Event Center won the Best of Show: Hall of Honor Communications Awards for the highest overall score by any state and county fair.
HEALTH SERVICES
