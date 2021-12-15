SQream acquires Panoply to expand its offering and forge the leading powerhouse of next-generation data analytics platforms
TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream Technologies (https://sqream.com/), the leading GPU-based data analytics platform, announced today it will acquire Panoply (www.panoply.io), a no-code cloud data platform, to expand its cloud offering. Together, the companies will become the leading powerhouse in future-ready data analytics platforms, offering...www.thepress.net
