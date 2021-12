As the Atlanta Falcons currently hold the No. 10 seed in the NFC, quarterback Matt Ryan is still not throwing in the towel on his team’s playoff odds. The Falcons remained on the outside looking in with the NFC playoff picture following their 29-21 road win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. A loss would have moved them closer to being officially eliminated from playoff contention, but instead, they provided a much-needed lifeline to their playoff aspirations with the victory.

