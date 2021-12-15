InventHelp Inventor Develops Wine Cooler Combo (LAX-1310)

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the U.S., the path toward recovery across the retail landscape could be in flux.
Cases in New York City, a major tourist and fashion destination, have tripled in the last month, the city has said. The news comes shortly after the U.S opened its borders to international travelers that show proof of full vaccination, a move lauded by many as a way to revive tourist-heavy retail centers and flagship stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami.
To many, recovery seemed to have arrived. In November, retail sales grew 0.2% from October...
