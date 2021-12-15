ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PepsiCo NA Investing $15 Million in Closed Loop Partners

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo Beverages North America announced December 14 that a $15 million investment been earmarked for the Closed Loop Partners' Leadership Fund to strengthen recycling infrastructure and build circular supply chains that keep materials out of landfills. The Leadership Fund a private equity fund that acquires and grows companies including in the...

