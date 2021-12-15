My life on the slopes...

I sat in a doctor’s office as he explained the surgery required to repair the abdominal hernia that I had been diagnosed with. After describing everything in detail, all of which I heard, “blah, blah, blah, blah, large incision, intestine protruding, blah, painful.” My wife asked if they would do a CT scan before the surgery. He replied, “no, there’s no need for one.” I looked at Tina and told her firmly, “I do not want a CT scan.” She didn’t say another word, but I could see that “look.” If you’re married, you know “the look.”
