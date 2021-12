(CBS4) – Prosecutors say a 17-year-old who was in court on Tuesday was the first to fire shots outside Hinkley High School in Aurora last month. Carillo Hernandez is one of four people facing charges in the Nov. 19 shooting that injured three students in the parking lot, and he is being charged as an adult. (credit: CBS) Hernandez remains in custody at a youth detention center in Centennial. He appeared in a courtroom at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in the morning in a suit and tie hoping to get his bond dropped so he could go home, but the judge...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO