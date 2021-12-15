539523_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics is filled with hot-button issues. Polarizing topics are routinely brought up on twitter, in congressional meetings, and during rose...

Related
The Press

563520_6_.jpg

Beyond the Border Crisis, a Red Curtain Stretches Southward. The Chilean people took to the polls on Nov. 22 to elect a president. On this day at least, the best laid plans of mice and totalitarian communist regimes were thwarted.
POLITICS
The Press

530872_6_.jpg

When Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in April 2019 at the Teamsters Local 249 union hall in Pittsburgh, he declared himself a “union man,” sounding a theme that he repeated during his more than 25 campaign visits to the state. When Election Day came, however, Biden lost the union vote in Pennsylvania, winning instead with the support of moderate, suburban voters – especially women – who bristled at Donald Trump’s penchant for pandemonium.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victoria Advocate

544743_6_.jpg

While national polls show President Biden’s approval rating slipping down into the 30s, boosters of his administration often claim high approval ratings for the president’s progressive agenda. Tim Wu, the White House aide who helps coordinate Biden’s antitrust policy with agencies across the government, recently claimed that 67% of Americans polled believe the federal government should do more to counter the power of monopolies.
U.S. POLITICS
The Press

PA_redistricting_map_2021.jpg

Democrats could make sizeable gains in Pennsylvania legislature under proposed new maps. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
POLITICS
The Press

563296_6_.jpg

Obituaries and tributes to Bob Dole have ranged from glowing to catty. Invariably, they pick up on his disability, then focus on public service in Congress, candidacy for president, and – in some cases, backhandedly drag him into the morass as a Trump supporter. Most miss the point. Bob Dole is America – the best America produces, a life centered on courage, resilience, determination, and love of country.
POLITICS
Kilgore News Herald

540670_6_.jpg

As the 2022 midterm election approaches, pundits and politicos will undoubtedly talk about the Jewish community’s interests. But speaking about “the Jewish community” these days is a huge mistake. Maybe more than ever, there is no single Jewish voice in America. Like most of America, the Jewish community has become deeply sorted along ideological lines. While politically and culturally Orthodox Jews are generally in line with evangelical and other Christian conservatives, politically liberal Jews (who are almost entirely non-Orthodox) have turned away from traditional institutions and cultural markers of Judaism. Their politically conservative non-Orthodox counterparts, though, staunchly support Israel and value traditions and distinctive Jewish cultural mores.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

563197_6_.jpg

The Unfolding Tragedy In Turkey Underscores Preeminence of Currency Policy. In the 1950s the top federal tax rate on individual earners in the U.S. exceeded 90%. The number is eye-catching to say the least, but it’s also a bit misleading.
The Press

563942_6_.jpg

To many Americans, the regions surrounding Pittsburgh have become a collection of “ghost towns” to avoid or a lost culture to elegize. Western Pennsylvania is now a socially acceptable target for stereotypes conjuring images of blighted vacant lots, shuttered mills, and welfare recipients addicted to painkillers.
POLITICS
The Press

528403_6_.jpg

FBI Warns of New Type of Cyber-Enabled Fraud - Missing Persons Scams. There is a new type of cyber-enabled fraud that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about – missing persons scams using social media. Scammers use information posted about missing persons on social media websites to target and exploit the victim’s family and friends network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press

564099_6_.jpg

As the country steels itself for yet another year under the shadow of COVID, a new in-depth survey shows that most employed Americans are coping with the stress and uncertainty of working during a pandemic. Although significant differences arise by job type — and income level — a vast majority of U.S. workers are either enthusiastic about their work situation or at least resigned to it. Fully half of all the respondents in the survey said they “love” their job, with another 41% saying it’s “OK.”
JOBS
The Press

564220_6_.jpg

GOP's Crowded PA Gubernatorial Field: A Help or Hindrance?. With Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf term-limited in a state that narrowly went to Joe Biden in 2020, both Democrats and Republicans are scrambling to best position themselves for the 2022 gubernatorial race. Democrats have rallied around the commonwealth’s attorney general, Josh Shapiro; on the Republican side, it remains unclear whether a sizeable primary field will help or inhibit the party’s efforts to secure the top office.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
INFORUM

Letter: If America is so bad, why all the immigrants?

We have pro athletes making millions of dollars in America. Yet anti-American athletes like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James call America a bad and racist country. There are politicians like the so-called "squad" with Reps. Omar, Cortez and Tlaib who tout socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba and China as great places having more freedom than America. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is more communist than socialist, refuses to call out Venezuela even when innocent people are jailed and many people are going hungry for lack of a reliable food supply.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
