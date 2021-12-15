One Reel’s new PublicDisplay.ART brings art back to the fore

This month One Reel issued the first of its quarterly tabloid, PublicDisplay.ART, aimed at putting art into the hands of Seattlites through a printed exhibition of local art, featuring cover artist Tariqa Waters of Martyr Sauce and artists Anna Mia Davidson, Anouk Rawkson, Carolyn Hitt, Mari Shibuya, Monyee Chau, Moses Sun, Priyanka Parmanand, Romson Bustillio, and Soo Hong.

The first issue of PublicDisplay.ART delivers 12,000 issues to neighborhood galleries, coffee shops, retailers and cafes, proving accessibility to the arts for all. The free publication is part of non-profit One Reel’s new arts-focused programming since exiting as the producer of Bumbershoot earlier this year. It is made possible, in part, through funding from the Civic Partner grant from the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

“Like many of Seattle’s longtime art institutions, One Reel has struggled with the devastating challenges of COVID-19. Nationally, the arts are recovering from the pandemic at a slower pace than other industries. But our commitment to connect audiences to the arts has not waivered. PublicDisplay.ARTS allows us to serve our mission by reaching people with an easy and accessible medium, attracting new audiences for the work of both well-established and up-and-coming local artists. In this way, we hope to ignite passion in our neighbors to explore and support the local arts scene when it’s needed most.” Marty Griswold, Executive Director of One Reel

PublicDisplay.ART and its accompanying website offer public accessibility to gallery art, which is essential not only to the livelihoods of thousands of local arts, but to preserving society’s appreciation of arts and culture.

“Making the arts accessible to the public in a myriad of different forms, including printed publication, is paramount to growing a vital cultural presence in our city. I can’t wait to see the positive effects this publication will have on the heartbeat of the arts in Seattle.” Anna Mia Davidson, a local photographer featured in the first issue of PublicDisplay.ART.

Considering the current state of the world, access to the arts is more vital than ever. Art opens our minds and helps us understand other views. It encourages thoughtful conversation and challenges us to look at things anew. Art influences society’s perspective and presents us with a powerful, peaceful path to social change.

“When I was asked to be in the first issue, I was absolutely on board. But when I saw the roster of assembled artists, I couldn’t get my artist statement together fast enough. This was a great opportunity for myself and my fellow artists to show our work on a large scale.” Anouk Rawkson, multi-media artist

The artists were modestly compensated for their participation and a storefront has been opened on the website with the same name as the publication — publicdisplay.art — where many of the works of art featured in the publication (and more!) are available for purchase. 100% of revenue generated in sales goes directly into the pockets of the artists. It’s one way to support the artists you love and foster your own love of art.

One Reel is already underway on the second issue scheduled for March 2022, which will expand the content to include critical reviews, previews of upcoming exhibits, and insider interviews to encourage further exploration and engagement with the arts. Quarterly publications will follow in June, September, and December. A group exhibition of the featured artists will be held with the publication of each quarterly issue in 2022, allowing those who wish to see more work from the artists.