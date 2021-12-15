ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson church hosting prayer vigil for tornado victims

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHKyf_0dNg5hZW00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Henderson announced they’ll be hosting an informal prayer vigil this Friday night at 6:00 p.m. for those affected by the tornadoes and are wanting to spend quiet time in prayer.

The prayer service will be lead by The Very Reverend Rich Martindale of St. Paul’s, Reverend Tim Hobbs of Community Baptist Church, Reverend David Clifford of First Christian Church and a representative of The Presbyterian Church.

Officials say cash donations will be given to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund for Tornado Victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Saving displaced pets after Muhlenberg County tornado

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As residents in Muhlenberg County continue their tornado recovery, help is also continuing for their four-legged friends who have been displaced by the tornado. According to Janetta Smith, Director of the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, nearly 20 pets have been brought to their shelter as of December 17. That number may […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Students assisting in tornado relief efforts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The aftermath of the violent tornado left many in our region asking, ‘How can I help’? Students and staff with Henderson County Schools put that thought into action with a tornado relief drive. The generosity may have been somewhat underestimated and exceeded the goals of Wes Alexander, Transportation Director with HCS. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County Humane Society requesting adopters due to tornados

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) – After the December 10 tornados, local shelters have been faced with an overwhelming amount of displaced animals. According to a social media post from the Warrick County Humane Society, “All this week we have been taking in animals from several Western Kentucky shelters. These animals are pets that were at […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local landscaping company takes donations down to damaged towns

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Newburgh business decided to help those less fortunate. Snow’s Landscape & Nursery made a generous donation to some Kentucky towns impacted by the tornados and storms on December 10. On December 16, the business made the trip to Dawson Springs, Princeton, Eddyville and Kuttawa, with a focus on Eddyville. Some of […]
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Society
Henderson, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Hawesville community raises over $28,000 to help Hopkins County

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) A Hawesville fundraiser has gathered over $28,000 to help families in Hopkins County. The community came together in less than 48 hours to raise the money. The money helped buy over 300 hams to give to Hopkins County families who were devastated by last weekend’s tornados. Some money was left over from […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Vigil#Extreme Weather#Community Baptist Church#First Christian Church#The Presbyterian Church#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Remembering Them

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – This is a list of obituaries we have for those lost in the December 10 tornado in Western Kentucky. Ernest Morris Aiken – 86 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Beshear Funeral Home Sonya Kay McChesney – 77 years old – Dawson Springs, KY – Beshear Funeral Home Jennifer “Jenny” Ann […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy