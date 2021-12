Bitcoin and Ethereum have tumbled 7% and 13% over the past week, respectively. The total crypto market cap is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours to lows of around $2.3 trillion. Worries about a hawkish Fed have likely contributed to this. Within crypto, the moves were not uniform – both our smart contract and DeFi indices saw the largest declines of between 9.3% and 11.5% over the past seven days (see charts below). Next, it was the Bitcoin-only index, falling 7%. The metaverse index fell the least at 6.4%.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO