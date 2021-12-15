ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Alexa smart speakers in 2022: Speak what you need

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa wasn’t the first virtual personal assistant to launch, but there’s no question that it has become the best at this point. Alexa is available for free to any developers and connected device makers so they can integrate into their products, and Alexa-ready devices can now be found anywhere and everywhere. That’s why it’s so important to have access to Alexa everywhere you go. You can even get Alexa in your car.

There are plenty of options that you can buy that will get you Alexa. Smart speakers are the best way to do so. They can do so much, such as make calls, play music, set timers, and connect with other smart devices. If you want to know which ones are the best, we are here to help. We’ll highlight the Echo, as you can imagine, but there are more out there. Read below as we show you the best Alexa smart speakers out there right now.

Best Alexa smart speakers for value: Echo Dot

Pros: Voice control your entertainment, connect with others with phone calls

Cons: Sound quality isn’t the clearest

The Echo Dot has always been one of Amazon’s best Alexa speakers for one simple reason: it’s Amazon’s least expensive Alexa speaker. Amazon’s Echo Dot is great for placing Alexa speakers all around your home so they’re always in range. This is the 4th generation model and is designed to protect your privacy.

The earlier options of the Echo Dot didn’t allow you to play much music. You’re able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. You can control your smart home with this, as you can sync up other Alexa-capable devices to turn them on and off with your voice. The sound quality has never been better for an Echo Dot before and this is still incredibly affordable. There are also options that have a clock.

Best sounding Alexa smart speakers: Echo Studio

Pros: Five speakers, adapts to any room

Cons: Takes some customizing to get the best treble settings

While there’s no question that the Echo Dot is the best and most affordable way to spread Alexa around your entire home, there are a few rooms that deserve something more. The 4th-gen Dot has better sound quality than its predecessors, but it still can’t hold a candle to the Echo Studio. This premium Alexa speaker offers the same hands-free access to Alexa.

It does have five speakers that produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. This has Dolby Atmos technology that adds space, clarity, and depth. There are multiple formats to listen to, including HD, Ultra HD, and 3D formats. You can control Zigbee-compatible devices. This has the same music platforms as other Alexa speakers. You can also boost your sound by adding it with the Echo Sub.

Best Alexa speaker for your car: Echo Auto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JrtD_0dNg5CP700
Amazon’s Echo Auto gives people hands-free access to Alexa in any car. Image source: Amazon

Pros: Eight microphones, goes beyond radio

Cons: Not compatible with all cars

The Echo Auto is designed to use Alexa in your car. This connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car speakers. It works with auxiliary input or via Bluetooth connection. There are eight microphones and far-field technology, so it will hear you over air conditioning, music, and road noise. You can turn your phone into a driver-friendly display that complements your Echo Auto.

There are easy-touch shortcuts to your favorite places, people, and content. Through the app, you can stream Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations. There are multiple layers of privacy controls to protect your data. Use your voice to do more in your car.

Best premium smart speaker: Bose Home Speaker 500

Pros: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, multiple ways to control the speaker

Cons: Pricey

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a speaker that you’re going to hear. It fills the room with an immersive sound, giving the wall-to-wall experience. This has built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This has hands-free voice control. The noise-rejecting mic system listens in every direction for your voice and those around you. There are plenty of ways to pair your devices to the speaker. It can connect with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.

You’ll be able to make or take your calls with Alexa. You’ll be able to connect with Amazon Echo devices to sync them together. Using the Bose Music app, you can set it up quickly with prompts. There are three different ways to manage what you hear, as it works with your voice, Bose Music app, or six one-touch presets.

Best sound settings: Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker

Pros: Good options for input voltage, voice mute button

Cons: Pricey, not as portable as others

Blow away your guests with the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker. This delivers revolutionary sound. You can customize your sound with the Marshall app or the analog controls. The app has playback commands, customizable one-touch presets, and can connect to other Alexa-compatible devices. This lets you control music without lifting a finger.

There are LED lights on the front for the built-in Alexa service. So you can talk to her and the lights will light up. This features a voice mute button as well. Listen to your music multiple ways and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

Take a look at our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Speakers#Bluetooth Speakers#Amazon Music
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
WRBL News 3

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon is retiring Alexa — no, not that one

Amazon is shutting down Alexa Internet, a service that has provided web traffic analysis for more than two decades. Alexa was founded in 1996 and bought by Amazon in 1999 (15 years before the shopping giant revealed its digital assistant of the same name). Alexa is best known for Alexa...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Roomba for This Robot Vacuum That's a Third of the Price and 'Works Like a Dream'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you thought you missed out on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, you didn't: There are still plenty of deals going on at Amazon right now, including discounts on Apple products, coffee makers, and beauty supplies. For those who have had their eye on a robot vacuum cleaner, don't overlook the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It's still on sale and just $104 — that's a whopping 65 percent off!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Save big on these gadgets during this Cyber Week sale

The holiday season is here, which means it’s time to get on our gifting hats and think of the perfect presents for all kinds of people in our lives. If you’ve been in a slump, perhaps this list of Cyber Monday steals can help. All of these products are available now with promo code CMSAVE20 for 20% off.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

280K+
Followers
6K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy