Best Alexa smart speakers in 2022: Speak what you need

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa wasn’t the first virtual personal assistant to launch, but there’s no question that it has become the best at this point. Alexa is available for free to any developers and connected device makers so they can integrate into their products, and Alexa-ready devices can now be found anywhere and everywhere. That’s why it’s so important to have access to Alexa everywhere you go. You can even get Alexa in your car.

There are plenty of options that you can buy that will get you Alexa. Smart speakers are the best way to do so. They can do so much, such as make calls, play music, set timers, and connect with other smart devices. If you want to know which ones are the best, we are here to help. We’ll highlight the Echo, as you can imagine, but there are more out there. Read below as we show you the best Alexa smart speakers out there right now.

Best Alexa smart speakers for value: Echo Dot

Pros: Voice control your entertainment, connect with others with phone calls

Cons: Sound quality isn’t the clearest

The Echo Dot has always been one of Amazon’s best Alexa speakers for one simple reason: it’s Amazon’s least expensive Alexa speaker. Amazon’s Echo Dot is great for placing Alexa speakers all around your home so they’re always in range. This is the 4th generation model and is designed to protect your privacy.

The earlier options of the Echo Dot didn’t allow you to play much music. You’re able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. You can control your smart home with this, as you can sync up other Alexa-capable devices to turn them on and off with your voice. The sound quality has never been better for an Echo Dot before and this is still incredibly affordable. There are also options that have a clock.

Best sounding Alexa smart speakers: Echo Studio

Pros: Five speakers, adapts to any room

Cons: Takes some customizing to get the best treble settings

While there’s no question that the Echo Dot is the best and most affordable way to spread Alexa around your entire home, there are a few rooms that deserve something more. The 4th-gen Dot has better sound quality than its predecessors, but it still can’t hold a candle to the Echo Studio. This premium Alexa speaker offers the same hands-free access to Alexa.

It does have five speakers that produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. This has Dolby Atmos technology that adds space, clarity, and depth. There are multiple formats to listen to, including HD, Ultra HD, and 3D formats. You can control Zigbee-compatible devices. This has the same music platforms as other Alexa speakers. You can also boost your sound by adding it with the Echo Sub.

Best Alexa speaker for your car: Echo Auto

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives people hands-free access to Alexa in any car. Image source: Amazon

Pros: Eight microphones, goes beyond radio

Cons: Not compatible with all cars

The Echo Auto is designed to use Alexa in your car. This connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car speakers. It works with auxiliary input or via Bluetooth connection. There are eight microphones and far-field technology, so it will hear you over air conditioning, music, and road noise. You can turn your phone into a driver-friendly display that complements your Echo Auto.

There are easy-touch shortcuts to your favorite places, people, and content. Through the app, you can stream Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations. There are multiple layers of privacy controls to protect your data. Use your voice to do more in your car.

Best premium smart speaker: Bose Home Speaker 500

Pros: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, multiple ways to control the speaker

Cons: Pricey

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a speaker that you’re going to hear. It fills the room with an immersive sound, giving the wall-to-wall experience. This has built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This has hands-free voice control. The noise-rejecting mic system listens in every direction for your voice and those around you. There are plenty of ways to pair your devices to the speaker. It can connect with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.

You’ll be able to make or take your calls with Alexa. You’ll be able to connect with Amazon Echo devices to sync them together. Using the Bose Music app, you can set it up quickly with prompts. There are three different ways to manage what you hear, as it works with your voice, Bose Music app, or six one-touch presets.

Best sound settings: Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker

Pros: Good options for input voltage, voice mute button

Cons: Pricey, not as portable as others

Blow away your guests with the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker. This delivers revolutionary sound. You can customize your sound with the Marshall app or the analog controls. The app has playback commands, customizable one-touch presets, and can connect to other Alexa-compatible devices. This lets you control music without lifting a finger.

There are LED lights on the front for the built-in Alexa service. So you can talk to her and the lights will light up. This features a voice mute button as well. Listen to your music multiple ways and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

