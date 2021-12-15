Nothing – “This Man’s Gift” (Feat. Midwife)

R.I.P., Soundbar. And showgoers, please mask up. Nothing, Bambara, Midwife: For the past decade, the neo-shoegaze excellence of Philadelphia's Nothing has been a leading sonic force. Brooklyn band Bambara will further rock the night with their noise and noir. And the spectral haze of Denver act Midwife will put you in a spell suspended between shoegaze and slowcore. This show is a last-minute move from the recently closed Soundbar, so be patient about potential logistical hitches. UPDATED: The show has been moved again from the Haven to the Henao Center under the auspices of Montgomery Drive. Previous tickets have been refunded and the band and promoter are asking you to repurchase tickets for the new location. (10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, The Henao Center, $18)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO