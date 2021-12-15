ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nothing – “This Man’s Gift” (Feat. Midwife)

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Nothing recently dropped The Great Dismal B-Sides, the Philly metal-shoegazers are back with a new Adult Swim Singles entry...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Hear Nothing's New Collaboration with Midwife, "This Man's Gift"

This year’s Adult Swim Singles series ends not with a bang, but with Nothing. The Philadelphia “lifegazers” teamed up with “heaven metal” powerhouse Midwife for “This Man’s Gift,” the 36th and final Adult Swim single of 2021. The track is precisely as darkly hypnotic as you’d expect, complete with hushed vocals, droning synths and percussion that skitters across the mix like some eerie creature of the night.
MUSIC
NPR

Skyzoo (feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble), 'Bed-Stuy is Burning'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. On "Bed-Stuy Is Burning," veteran rapper Skyzoo laments how gentrification has torn apart the community that he once knew. Over a gorgeous, jazz-infused beat, Skyzoo runs down a vivid and loving detailing of life in the Brooklyn neighborhood that birthed him. With its soaring brass section and a slick vocal sample taken from Da Bush Babees' "Remember We," the chorus is heartbreaking as Skyzoo pleads to cities and communities throughout the nation: "Please, Philly, don't let this happen to you / Please, Atlanta, don't let this happen to you / Please, DMV, don't let this happen to you..."
MUSIC
Stereogum

Twen – “HaHaHome”

We haven’t heard too much from Nashville DIY duo Twen since early last year when they released two songs, “Soothsay” and “Thrice,” which followed their 2019 debut album Awestruck. That’s about to change, though, because Twen are back with a brand-new track, “HaHaHome.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando concert picks this week: The Pauses 10th anniversary; Nothing with Bambara and Midwife; Kairos Creature Club

R.I.P., Soundbar. And showgoers, please mask up. Nothing, Bambara, Midwife: For the past decade, the neo-shoegaze excellence of Philadelphia's Nothing has been a leading sonic force. Brooklyn band Bambara will further rock the night with their noise and noir. And the spectral haze of Denver act Midwife will put you in a spell suspended between shoegaze and slowcore. This show is a last-minute move from the recently closed Soundbar, so be patient about potential logistical hitches. UPDATED: The show has been moved again from the Haven to the Henao Center under the auspices of Montgomery Drive. Previous tickets have been refunded and the band and promoter are asking you to repurchase tickets for the new location. (10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, The Henao Center, $18)
ORLANDO, FL
Stereogum

Rav – “Ass Backwards” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle)

Rav, the London-based rapper born in the USSR a few weeks before it was dissolved, has teamed up with Open Mike Eagle and Atmosphere producer Ant on the new single “Ass Backwards. As he explains in a statement:. When I first started recording over a decade ago, I would...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Big Thief – “Spud Infinity” & “No Reason”

In February, Big Thief are releasing a new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. In reflection of its extended tracklist, we’ve heard a whole lot of singles from it already: “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” “Time Escaping” — and most of those tracks have landed somewhere on our best songs of the week lists. Today, Big Thief are sharing two more, “Spud Infinity” and “No Reason.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Worst Party Ever Dartland

Dartland is an album, but Dartland is also a place. It’s the house in Seattle where Worst Party Ever set up shop last year after relocating from Sarasota, Florida — about as extreme a change in location as is possible within the continental United States — seeking a change of pace. Back when Worst Party Ever were playing stripped-down acoustic emo that had more than a little in common with classic Pacific Northwest indie-pop, Andy Schueneman once sang about “living in Alaska in my mind,” so I guess he’s getting closer to that headspace in physical space.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Man#Midwife#Retirement Community
Stereogum

Hear Life’s Question’s Three New Ribcage-Crushing Hardcore Songs

Chicago hardcore warriors Life’s Question haven’t released a full-length album yet, but they’ve already figured out a supremely potent sound, a metallic growl with a whole lot of guitar heroics and a serious sense of bounce. Since shows have started happening again, Life’s Question have also proven to be serious road warriors, willing to truck across the country for a couple of VFW Hall shows. And now that they’re getting read to release their full-length debut, Life’s Question are really getting ready to show what they can do.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Black Dresses – “We Are Children Of The Light”

Black Dresses have a song on Christmasasaurus X2, the latest edition of an annual holiday compilation that’s been put out since 2005. This year’s proceeds are going to the Gerstein Crisis Centre. Devi McCallion and Ada Rook gifted us with their take on “We Are Children Of The Light,” a religious song originally written and composed by Eugene O’Reilly.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stereogum

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead At 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper and breakdancer who founded the old-school hip-hop group UTFO, has died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer earlier this year, HipHopDX reports. He was 55. Born Shaun Shiller Fequiere in Brooklyn, New York, Kangol Kid earned his nickname through his affinity for wearing Kangol...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy