Steelers' lineman J.C. Hassenauer returns to practice, B.J. Finney placed on injured reserve

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another interior offensive lineman to injured reserve Wednesday, but they are close to getting another back on the 53-man roster.

Center/guard B.J. Finney was placed on IR with a back injury that has bothered him for most of the second half of the season. The designation could end Finney’s season since it requires a three-week stay on injured reserve and only four weeks remain on the schedule.

The Steelers, though, announced the return of center/guard J.C. Hassenauer to practice, the first step in his activation from injured reserve. Hassenauer, who sustained a shoulder injury Nov. 21 at the Los Angeles Chargers, has three weeks to return to the active roster.

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin listed Hassenauer as a potential candidate to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Guard/tackle Joe Haeg, who was activated from the reserve/covid list this week, provides another option on the banged-up offensive line.

Without Haeg, Hassenauer, Finney and injured starter Kevin Dotson, the Steelers had to start former undrafted free agent John Leglue at left guard last Thursday in their 36-28 loss at Minnesota. Rashaad Coward, who has been on and off the team’s practice squad this year, also saw snaps at left guard.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
