Steelers' lineman J.C. Hassenauer returns to practice, B.J. Finney placed on injured reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another interior offensive lineman to injured reserve Wednesday, but they are close to getting another back on the 53-man roster.
Center/guard B.J. Finney was placed on IR with a back injury that has bothered him for most of the second half of the season. The designation could end Finney’s season since it requires a three-week stay on injured reserve and only four weeks remain on the schedule.
The Steelers, though, announced the return of center/guard J.C. Hassenauer to practice, the first step in his activation from injured reserve. Hassenauer, who sustained a shoulder injury Nov. 21 at the Los Angeles Chargers, has three weeks to return to the active roster.
At his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin listed Hassenauer as a potential candidate to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Guard/tackle Joe Haeg, who was activated from the reserve/covid list this week, provides another option on the banged-up offensive line.
Without Haeg, Hassenauer, Finney and injured starter Kevin Dotson, the Steelers had to start former undrafted free agent John Leglue at left guard last Thursday in their 36-28 loss at Minnesota. Rashaad Coward, who has been on and off the team’s practice squad this year, also saw snaps at left guard.
