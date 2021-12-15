Watch the Trailer for Charli XCX’s New Documentary “Alone Together”

A new trailer has dropped for the new Hulu Original documentary, Dead Asleep, directed by Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight). It will be available December 16, 2021. In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO