ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: woman shoots ex-boyfriend during break-in

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qodpR_0dNg3Rc200

HOUSTON — Police in Houston, Texas, say a man tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house, but she shot him.

Investigators say the man used a concrete paver to break through a glass door into his ex’s apartment, where the woman was inside with her new boyfriend, KTRK reported.

Investigators say the man chased the victim through the apartment, before she grabbed a gun and opened fire, KHOU reported. The man was shot three times and tried to run before collapsing in the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect is expected to survive and will likely face charges for the break-in, but the ex-girlfriend is unlikely to face any, WTRK reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktrk#Khou#Wtrk#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
104K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy