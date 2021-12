If you are a fan of the Northern Lights, or simply the wonder of outer space with the billions of stars that shine in the night sky, then you might want to check out what the Superior National Forest posted about on Friday. A nature center located near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness shares a time-lapse each day of the following night sky, and most of the videos are AMAZING.

