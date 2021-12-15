It Sounds Like the Multiverse is Making Everything Canon

Following the ending of Venom 2: Let There be Carnage, a lot of people are hoping that Eddie Brock and the symbiote will be making their way back, and this time to the MCU. It’s already been stated that there will be a Venom 3, but one question that a lot of people want to know is whether or not we’ll see Carnage again. If you haven’t seen the second Venom movie it might be time to head over to iTunes or another site and see about watching it to see what happened. But the fact that Venom bit off Cletus Kadady’s head, and ate the Carnage symbiote, makes some folks think that Sony has wasted yet another great villain, but there are things about Carnage that people should know since much like Venom, he’s capable of healing, and in some instances regenerating something that’s been lost. Something as complex as a brain might be hard to believe, but the reason why Carnage is so much deadlier in some ways is that the red symbiote is bonded to Kasady’s bloodstream, unlike Venom is with Brock.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO