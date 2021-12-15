ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

It Sounds Like the Multiverse is Making Everything Canon

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Opening up the multiverse was like leaving the cap off the toothpaste and then piling a bunch of stuff on top of it. That might sound like an odd analogy, but it’s actually kind of accurate since now that the multiverse is wide open there’s no setting things back to what...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Venom 3 Sounds Like It’s Happening

Following the ending of Venom 2: Let There be Carnage, a lot of people are hoping that Eddie Brock and the symbiote will be making their way back, and this time to the MCU. It’s already been stated that there will be a Venom 3, but one question that a lot of people want to know is whether or not we’ll see Carnage again. If you haven’t seen the second Venom movie it might be time to head over to iTunes or another site and see about watching it to see what happened. But the fact that Venom bit off Cletus Kadady’s head, and ate the Carnage symbiote, makes some folks think that Sony has wasted yet another great villain, but there are things about Carnage that people should know since much like Venom, he’s capable of healing, and in some instances regenerating something that’s been lost. Something as complex as a brain might be hard to believe, but the reason why Carnage is so much deadlier in some ways is that the red symbiote is bonded to Kasady’s bloodstream, unlike Venom is with Brock.
MOVIES
charactermedia.com

Another Multiverse Movie Is On the Way: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Trailer Drops

The first trailer for A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has dropped. Directing team Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) are forging a new venture into the sci-fi genre, and yes, it seems every bit as bewildering as their previous feature film, “Swiss Army Man.” The trailer first shows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) as she apparently works through her taxes with an auditor, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. But things take a turn for the uncanny when Wang is pulled back in her rolling chair by a pair of arms that seem to belong to her husband (Ke Huy Quan) from a parallel reality. The screen then splits into double vision, revealing that more than one Evelyn Wang exists (hello, multiverse!). From there, the trailer spirals into cross-universe adventure chaos, with Wang taking on traits from all her other selves to defeat an evil force we can’t quite identify.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE: It Sounds Like [SPOILER] Will See Action In The Finale; Directors Promise Answers About MCU Canon

As expected, the latest episode of Hawkeye brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, fans have a lot of questions, including whether the events of Daredevil will be considered canon or if we're getting a new Variant of the villain minus any of that Marvel Television baggage (remember, Marvel Studios had no creative involvement in those shows).
TV SERIES
lwlies.com

Michelle Yeoh busts through the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once

If you thought that the directorial duo known as Daniels – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, individually – would follow-up their life-affirming farting corpse action-comedy-romance Swiss Army Man with something more down-the-middle, you’ve got another thing coming. Or rather, a potentially infinite number of things contained within the splintering dimensions that comprise the realities beyond what we can know and perceive.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Might Get Fan-Favorite Alternate Costume in Multiverse of Madness

Earlier today came the first look at the Marvel Legends action figures for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the wave of eight figures, which includes many characters from the film and some other comic book favorites, there was a deluxe figure for the movie that showed off a new outfit that Benedict Cumberbatch's character will wear in the 2022 sequel. Described as "Defender Strange" the figure seems to indicate that the good doctor will be wearing look that he wore in the 2011 comic book revival of The Defenders. Check out a comparison below!
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Tom Holland explains how 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' fits into the Marvel multiverse

Marvel fans caught their first glimpse of the multiverse — which encompasses an untold number of alternate realities — in 2016's Doctor Strange. So it's only appropriate that Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme is back for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which fully turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Teases More Villains From the Multiverse

WARNING: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home begin now! There's A LOT going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, from cracks in the multiverse, returning villains, and some familiar friendly faces. Much has been made about the returns of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. For those that have watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote also appear to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Not to be outdone, the climactic battle near the end of No Way Home teased the introduction of even more villains from Spider-Man's rogues gallery.
MOVIES
Polygon

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2 post-credits scenes connect two Marvel Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and while the movie itself includes plenty of surprises and crossovers, it does hold back one extra fan favorite solely for a post-credits scene. And just like recent Marvel Studios movies, the film actually includes two credits scenes: a mid-credits scene that adds...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's best Easter eggs and MCU references

As with every Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home is absolutely jam-packed with Easter eggs and references to the wider MCU. We already knew that it would be bringing back some familiar villains, but there are other surprise appearances in store, as well as connections to the comics and other MCU movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Timeline Explained: When Does the Movie Take Place in the MCU?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters, shattering the Multiverse and making previous iterations of the Web Crawler canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Multiverse shenanigans apart, the last chapter of Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man trilogy offers fans another piece of the big timeline puzzle that’s Phase 4 so far. With four movies and five TV shows that mostly tell their self-contained story, it’s getting harder to figure out when each MCU event actually happens in relation to each other. Don’t worry, though. We are here to untangle the Spider-Man: No Way Home timeline web and help you understand how MCU’s latest film fits with all other Phase 4 productions.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders Have Dropped

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn't set to hit theaters until May 6th, 2022. In fact, reshoots for the film are still in process. However, with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (premieres December 17th), Hasbro decided to deliver a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave based on Doctor Strange 2 and the comics.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Marvel Netflix Shows Might Be Finally, FINALLY Crossing Over With the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has only gotten bigger over the past 13 years. Between an absurd amount of movies, several new series on Disney Plus, and a reality-shattering Spider-Man movie bringing in films from other studios, there's practically no stopping Marvel's grasp over pop culture. It's gotten so huge, in fact, that we just might be able to fit in the heroes from the Marvel Netflix shows after all.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Multiverse of Madness toy leak might confirm a big Doctor Strange 2 plot spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, so everyone is figuring out if all the spoilers about the movie were true. What we can tell you now without ruining any of the No Way Home magic is that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer plays right at the end of the movie. But that’s not the only Multiverse of Madness action you’ll get this week, as we have another big toy reveal upon us. After a puzzle box and a Lego set...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy