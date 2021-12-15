ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Caspian Kang on Asian American History and Identity

By Produced by Brian Mackey, Zainab Qureshi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we explored the question of what it means to be Asian American. Specifically, whether it makes sense to have a single marker of identity for that broad group of people hailing from a huge portion of the...

Reason.com

Kenny Xu: The Growing Attacks on Asian American Excellence

Kenny Xu is the president of the nonprofit Color Us United, which advocates "for a race-blind America" and the author of An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy. He's also a Robert Novak fellow at The Fund for American Studies. Xu is the...
SOCIETY
The Daily

Asian media and ‘American’ remakes

Editor’s note: “Art in Adaptation” is a bi-weekly column exploring the changes between original works and adaptations as well as their effects on popular culture. In the globalized era of film and television, you can watch almost anything and everything you want, with streaming platforms like Netflix offering content from all around the world. Foreign media has never been more accessible to the United States, and I reminisce over times when finding a non-American show on any platform was practically impossible.
SEATTLE, WA
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
ucpress.edu

The Deeper History of Empire and White Supremacy Behind Anti-Asian Racism

By Moon-Ho Jung, author of Menace to Empire: Anticolonial Solidarities and the Transpacific Origins of the US Security State. In the wake of very visible hate crimes against Asian Americans this past year, President Joe Biden vowed to combat racism to make America live up to its reputed ideals of inclusion and equality. “For centuries, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders—diverse and vibrant communities—have helped build this nation only to be often stepped over, forgotten, or ignored,” he said. Biden hoped that Asian Americans would be viewed and treated as full-fledged Americans. “You know, [they] lived here for generations, but still considered, by some, the ‘other’—the ‘other,’” he argued. “It’s wrong. It’s simply . . . un-American.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#American History#Americans#Racism#New York Times Opinion#Summerkimlee#Jaycaspiankang
Psych Centra

Parenting Style in Asian American Culture and Its Effects on Mental Health

Culture can be a powerful influence in your life. It often has protective factors, but sometimes culture clashes with parenting. Every culture has its stereotypes. When you’re Asian American, you might encounter the stereotype of the dictator-style parent, pushing a child to unreasonable academic goals. Having Asian American parents...
RELATIONSHIPS
San Bernardino County Sun

Part of American history not to be forgotten: Letters

Re “Remember Pearl Harbor and Manzanar” (Dec. 7):. I read with great interest the editorial’s plea to remember Pearl Harbor and Manzanar. Sadly, much of the history is actually buried by the very government agencies (the California State Historical Resources Commission and Federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation) entrusted with exactly that mission.
POLITICS
North Country Public Radio

The Native American history that New Yorkers may not know

Celia ClarkeThe Native American history that New Yorkers may not know. A new exhibition called Native New York seeks to expand visitors’ understanding of the Native American places in New York State. The exhibit is at the New York City branch of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI), located in the old Customs House on Bowling Green in lower Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
msmagazine.com

Asian American Studies Is Crucial for Achieving Climate Solutions

Climate justice belongs in the classroom—including recognizing and teaching the contributions of Asian Americans and Asian immigrants working toward environmental justice. There’s a cool new kid on the block. She’s a 7-year-old musician who plays the electric guitar and loves soccer. She wears an edgy denim vest with patches. She is Korean American and enjoys talking to her grandma in both Korean and English. Her name is Ji-Young, and she happens to be the first Asian American Muppet on Sesame Street.
EDUCATION
