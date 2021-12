Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO