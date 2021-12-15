ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Kim Potter trial: Sergeant testifies they can't train officers for every scenario

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense attorney Paul Engh cross-examined Sgt. Mike Peterson of the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Radio City cancels all "Christmas Spectacular" shows due to COVID

The Radio City Christmas show is the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID-19. Performances of the "Christmas Spectacular" have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases in the cast. The Friday announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four...
NFL
CBS News

Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Police#Sergeant#Sgt
CNN

Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel and others to ambassador posts

(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy