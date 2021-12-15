ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion rocks rhinestone cowgirl outfit at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion put a seasonal spin on her signature style. The 26-year-old superstar took the stage at Capital One Arena in a crystal embellished mini dress featuring a plunging, laced-up bustier and festive feathering. The Houston Hottie was...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graduation Pics On IG

Photos from her recent graduation on Instagram, Monday, reflecting that she still is not over the fact she's finished school. Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Services. "Still not over the fact that I...
COLLEGES
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Performed with BTS in the Cutest Bangs and Half Updo

This holiday season, Megan Thee Stallion is the gift that keeps on giving. It feels like every other day, the rapper delivers a new hairstyle we can't wait to recreate at home. We still haven't gotten over the caramel highlights she wore over Thanksgiving weekend or the elegant beehive she wore for Glamour's 2021 Women of the Year Awards, and we don't think we ever will.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vulture

Jimmy Fallon Boosts His Christmas Single With Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion

“Y’all know what time it is. It’s time to get those boosters,” Megan Thee Stallion says at the beginning of Jimmy Fallon’s new Christmas single, which she features on with Ariana Grande. The music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” premiered on December 6 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and it’s a piece of pandemic history if we’ve ever seen one. “It’s basically about like how last year was just rough on everybody,” Fallon said while introducing the song on his late night show. “And you know, I just wanted to say, it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.” In the video, Fallon and Grande appear in cozy white sweaters in front of a fireplace to sing the instantly catchy chorus, which includes lyrics like, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose, and covered our mouth.” But now that booster shots are available, they’re feeling a little more optimistic that they won’t have to celebrate over Zoom for the second time. When Megan shows up for her verse in a nurse outfit (and syringes on her nails to match), she declares that she won’t spend the holiday quarantining on the couch again: “This year hang that mistletoe, Imma kiss everybody that I know.” All three of them dance together in ski gear — and they’re not the only ones dancing. There’s also a person throwing it back while completely covered in masks, because of course there is. Here’s hoping that this video won’t be so timely by next Christmas!
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out American Music Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion has been performing at award shows for the last two years but the American Music Awards won’t be one of them. On November 20th the Houston rapper announced she was pulling out of her scheduled performance with K-Pop supergroup BTS at the show. The two were scheduled to perform the “Butter (Remix),” which was released in August and quickly went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
Washington Post

At Jingle Ball, Megan Thee Stallion made the TikTok stars sound like stocking stuffers

After going virtual in 2020, the Jingle Ball returned to Capital One Arena on Tuesday night for iHeartRadio’s annual showcase of its shiniest toys. Thousands of tweeny boppers in blue-lit antlers, hundreds of slightly older siblings and handfuls of parents filled the audience for a night that served as a reminder that although TikTok is now inextricably intertwined with pop music, it doesn’t deliver as much joy to the world.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Just Got Her Bachelor's Degree On Top of Everything Else

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration. The 26-year-old has been pursuing her degree as she takes over the music industry, and she celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with some photos in her school's swag. “I’ll be graduating from...
COLLEGES
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Biggest Fashion Inspiration While Launching ‘Hot Girl Enterprises’ Collection

Megan Thee Stallion teamed with Cash App for a new apparel collection, and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY the supermodel icon who most influenced her fierce fashion taste. If there’s anything that comes close to matching Megan Thee Stallion‘s charisma on stage, her talent on the mic, and the energy she brings with each performance – it’s her killer fashion sense. In the years since taking over the mainstream music world, Hot Girl Meg has become one of the biggest names to perform in front of a crowd and to slay on the red carpet. Megan credits one particular “North Star” in guiding her in this blow-up and glow-up. “Naomi Campbell is one of my biggest fashion inspirations, and all her looks are just so sleek and sexy,” she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over the new “Hot Girl Enterprises” Cash By Cash Capp apparel collection. “I’ve watched Naomi since I was a kid, and I still use her for reference whenever I’m putting together my own outfits.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirl#Iheartradio#Rhinestone#The Outfit#Iheartradio Jingle Ball#Sg#Texas Southern University#Healthcare Administration
NME

Megan Thee Stallion cancels homecoming show “out of respect” for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled an upcoming show in Houston “out of respect” for those impacted by last month’s Astroworld tragedy. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of a “mass casualty” crowd crush during Travis Scott’s headline set at the Texas event. In a statement, the rapper said he was “absolutely devastated” over what happened.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Saweetie Brings Icy Season To iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

It's finally here—iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 10). The holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, and more. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Among TikTok's Favorite Artists in 2021

TikTok has released its 2021 Music Report, explaining exactly why you can’t get that song out of your head. While TikTok may be known for its influences on fashion trends, the platform also shows its strong hold on the music industry and has quickly become the go-to source for finding viral music. The more successful a song is on the app, the more popular it is on the charts — over 175 songs that trended on TikTok reached the Billboard Hot 100.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Pardison Fontaine Spoils Megan Thee Stallion In Celebration Of Her College Graduation

If you’ve kept up with Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame over the past few years, then you already know that she’s been living something of a double Hannah Montana life. While she’s cemented her status as one of the greatest female rappers in the game right now, she’s also been spending her time off stage and out of the studio living the unglamorous life of a student, scrambling to submit assignments on time.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

The Best Things in Texas 2022: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion could have spent 2021 resting on her laurels. Back in March 2020, the Houston rapper released her third EP, Suga, which catapulted her to a new level of fame, thanks to its second track, “Savage,” which became the basis of a dance so popular on TikTok that it caught Beyoncé’s eye. A month later, the two Houston stars collaborated on “Savage (Remix)”—Megan’s first number one single. Then, in August, she doubled down on her viral success with the release of “WAP,” a sex-positive anthem in collaboration with rapper Cardi B that became her second number one single. She wrapped up 2020 by releasing her debut full-length album, Good News, to widespread critical acclaim.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Everyone Was A ‘Sucker’ For The Jonas Brothers At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

The Jonas Brothers delivered a fiery performance in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and fans couldn't get enough. It was all part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 10). Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas kicked off their setlist with their Marshmello...
MUSIC
Page Six

Page Six

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy