Megan Thee Stallion rocks rhinestone cowgirl outfit at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

“Y’all know what time it is. It’s time to get those boosters,” Megan Thee Stallion says at the beginning of Jimmy Fallon’s new Christmas single, which she features on with Ariana Grande. The music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” premiered on December 6 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and it’s a piece of pandemic history if we’ve ever seen one. “It’s basically about like how last year was just rough on everybody,” Fallon said while introducing the song on his late night show. “And you know, I just wanted to say, it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.” In the video, Fallon and Grande appear in cozy white sweaters in front of a fireplace to sing the instantly catchy chorus, which includes lyrics like, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose, and covered our mouth.” But now that booster shots are available, they’re feeling a little more optimistic that they won’t have to celebrate over Zoom for the second time. When Megan shows up for her verse in a nurse outfit (and syringes on her nails to match), she declares that she won’t spend the holiday quarantining on the couch again: “This year hang that mistletoe, Imma kiss everybody that I know.” All three of them dance together in ski gear — and they’re not the only ones dancing. There’s also a person throwing it back while completely covered in masks, because of course there is. Here’s hoping that this video won’t be so timely by next Christmas!

