Deion Sanders swipes nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State

Deion Sanders promised a big surprise, and he appears to have delivered.

Travis Hunter, a running back/cornerback and the top-ranked recruit in the country according to Rivals, was previously committed to Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State. However, Hunter has flipped his commitment to Jackson State, the Mississippi HBCU where Sanders is head coach.

Deion Sanders coaching Jackson State against Alabama State

Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones with Deion Sanders in March 2021.

The speculation that something wild could be up began Tuesday night when Sanders appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Unnecessary Roughness” show.

“Let me tell you guys this,” Sanders said. “Signing Day is (Wednesday). I’m going on record to tell you guys we’re gonna shock the country. I’m telling you right now. You heard it from me. We’re gonna shock the country.”

Luring the top recruit in the country certainly qualifies as a shock.

Buzz had been picking up throughout Wednesday morning. The live Signing Day show on 247 — the college sports site that CBS acquired in 2015 — reported that Hunter had scrubbed his social media pages of references to Florida State. They said that one source in Georgia, where Hunter is from, predicted Sanders had flipped him to Jackson State.

Running back Travis Hunter

The stories that come out about Hunter’s NIL — name, image and likeness benefits newly permitted by the NCAA — are invariably going to be wild.

Sanders has singlehandedly drawn buzz to a Jackson State football program few discussed on a national level before he arrived there. Whether it’s landing top recruits or bringing in model Brittany Renner for life advice to the team, they are consistently in the news.

And it’s translated to success on the field. Jackson State went 11-1, including 8-0 in the SWAC, this season. The Tigers take on South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.