ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deion Sanders swipes nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

Deion Sanders promised a big surprise, and he appears to have delivered.

Travis Hunter, a running back/cornerback and the top-ranked recruit in the country according to Rivals, was previously committed to Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State. However, Hunter has flipped his commitment to Jackson State, the Mississippi HBCU where Sanders is head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEDqc_0dNg2aZU00
Deion Sanders coaching Jackson State against Alabama State
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewaIY_0dNg2aZU00
Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones with Deion Sanders in March 2021.

The speculation that something wild could be up began Tuesday night when Sanders appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Unnecessary Roughness” show.

“Let me tell you guys this,” Sanders said. “Signing Day is (Wednesday). I’m going on record to tell you guys we’re gonna shock the country. I’m telling you right now. You heard it from me. We’re gonna shock the country.”

Luring the top recruit in the country certainly qualifies as a shock.

Buzz had been picking up throughout Wednesday morning. The live Signing Day show on 247 — the college sports site that CBS acquired in 2015 — reported that Hunter had scrubbed his social media pages of references to Florida State. They said that one source in Georgia, where Hunter is from, predicted Sanders had flipped him to Jackson State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWlzT_0dNg2aZU00
Running back Travis Hunter

The stories that come out about Hunter’s NIL — name, image and likeness benefits newly permitted by the NCAA — are invariably going to be wild.

Sanders has singlehandedly drawn buzz to a Jackson State football program few discussed on a national level before he arrived there. Whether it’s landing top recruits or bringing in model Brittany Renner for life advice to the team, they are consistently in the news.

And it’s translated to success on the field. Jackson State went 11-1, including 8-0 in the SWAC, this season. The Tigers take on South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Renner
Person
Deion Sanders
Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders Shoots Down Travis Hunter Million-Dollar NIL Deal Rumors

Deion Sanders pulled off an incredible recruiting coup on Wednesday, landing arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class: wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter had been committed to Sanders's alma mater, Florida State, and had Auburn and Georgia involved as finalists entering yesterday's signing day event. He ultimately flipped to Jackson State, putting Sanders's HBCU program, which is 11–1 this season, back in the headlines. During his victory lap today, Sanders appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, and took the opportunity to shoot down rumors that Hunter signed with JSU thanks to a generous NIL package.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#College Football#Barstool Sports#Cfb#Deionsanders#Cbs
On3.com

Deion Sanders provides three-word response on Travis Hunter signing with Jackson State

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders recently pulled off one of the biggest stunners in National Signing Day history in flipping Travis Hunter from Florida State to sign with Jackson State. Hunter is rated as a five-star plus prospect by the On3 Consensus Rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, meaning he’s rated five-stars by every major recruiting service. In the On3 Consensus Rankings, he’s also rated as the nation’s top overall prospect, regardless of position.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy