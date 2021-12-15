ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden hopes $2T spending plan can still pass this year as Manchin digs in

President Biden sought to project confidence Wednesday that his roughly $2 trillion social spending plan can pass this year — but said, “it’s going to be close.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is pushing for a vote on Biden’s Build Back Better Act by the end of this month, but centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remains undecided.

“I hope so,” Biden said on the White House lawn when asked if the measure could be passed in the last days of 2021. “It’s going to be close.”

When a reporter asked if there had been progress in negotiations over the bill, Biden said “some” and gave reporters a thumbs-up before departing to tour tornado damage in Kentucky.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that “we are optimistic that we will get this done before Christmas — and that is our focus, that is our hope and that is what we’re working towards.”

President Biden remains optimistic that his Build Back Better Act can still pass before the new year.

Manchin and Biden spoke Monday and Tuesday about the bill. The West Virginia moderate has repeatedly expressed concern about the package further worsening inflation, which hit a 39-year high last month, and he opposes certain provisions.

Jean-Pierre slammed Republicans for opposing the enormous bill, but was more gentle when asked about Manchin sharing some of the same reservations about a child tax credit extension, which Manchin has pushed to means-test.

She said the bill’s extension of larger child tax credits cut “childhood poverty by half — that’s what the data have shown. [Biden] thinks it is reprehensible that Republicans are standing against it and not voting for Build Back Better … not supporting it is essentially not supporting such a middle-class tax cut for families.”

Sen. Joe Manchin is still undecided about supporting the president’s social spending plan.

When asked if Manchin’s own reluctance to support that provision was also reprehensible, Jean-Pierre said, “Senator Joe Manchin is a friend of the president and we have had very good conversations — the president has had two great conversations with him this week that have been productive.”

However, CNN reported Wednesday that talks between Manchin and Biden had reached an impasse over the senator’s opposition to the child tax credit.

The House passed the sprawling package last month with a $2.2 trillion price tag, but it’s expected to shrink in size if it passes the Senate due to resistance from Manchin and fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The Congressional Budget Office last week said the Build Back Better Act actually would cost about $4.5 trillion — and add $3 trillion to the federal deficit — if its programs are extended over 10 years, or the same period as proposed revenue streams to fund the package.

The House-passed version of the bill includes $555 billion for environmental programs, $400 billion to fund universal preschool and cap child care costs at 7 percent of income for most families and $200 billion to extend the enhanced child tax credit for families that earn up to $150,000 — from $2,000 to $3,000 per child, or $3,600 for those under 6.

The plan also includes $150 billion for home health care for the elderly and people with disabilities through Medicaid; $150 billion for housing including 1 million new “affordable” rental units; $130 billion in new ObamaCare subsidies; $90 billion in racial and gender “equity” initiatives; $40 billion for higher education grants; and $35 billion to expand Medicare to include the cost of hearing aids.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for a vote on Biden’s Build Back Better Act by the end of this month.

The bill would increase from $10,000 to $80,000 the “SALT cap” on state and local taxes that can be deducted from federal taxes — costing an estimated $300 billion in lost federal revenue. The change was pushed by New York-area representatives but is opposed by leftists led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Another $206 billion in the bill would federally subsidize four weeks of paid private-sector family leave — an item that is opposed by Manchin.

