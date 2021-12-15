ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The 5 Top RD-Recommended Kimchi Products To Stock Up On for Maximum Gut-Healthy Benefits

By Emily Laurence
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever asked Google what foods are the absolute best for gut health, you've without a doubt seen kimchi on every list. It's true, kimchi is a gut health superstar. In case you're unfamiliar with it, kimchi is a type of fermented vegetable that originates from Korea. "It's most commonly...

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermented Products#Fermented Foods#Napa Cabbage#Food Drink#Red Chili Powder#Gochugaru
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
sanjuanjournal.com

Best Healthy Cookware Brands to Buy: Compare Top Non-Toxic Products

Modern and high-quality cookware is the prestige of every kitchen. Just like healthy food, healthy cookware has many perceived health benefits. High-quality cookware poses close to no health issues. It is least likely to introduce toxins into the food, not to mention the ability to preserve the authenticity of the sumptuous meal prepared.
MANUFACTURING
MindBodyGreen

These Savory Buckwheat Pancakes Will Give Your Brunch A Gut-Healthy Boost

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Looking for the perfect savory dish to shake up your brunch (or breakfast) routine? Look no further: These savory pancakes are just the ticket. From Good To Eat, by David Atherton, they pair whole grains with a super-flavorful filling. You may know Atherton as a former winner of the Great British Baking Show, but he's also a champion of healthy eating—especially eating gut healthy and feeding your microbiome.
FOOD & DRINKS
primewomen.com

8 Healthy Benefits of Rainier Cherries

Cherries, both sweet and tart, have been cherished as tasty treats for centuries. Martha Washington recorded a recipe for Cherry Bounce in the 1700s, a brandy-based cherry drink that she and her husband George were particularly fond of. Both clafoutis, a French treat consisting of fruit—usually cherries—in a thick crustless tart and the Roman Crostata di Ricotta and Viscioli, a cherry and ricotta tart layered in pastry, have been pleasing palates since the 1800s.
FOOD & DRINKS
mspmag.com

All is Calm: Product Picks for a Healthy Holiday

The weather outside is frightful—and the Covid outside is far from delightful. As the favorite people in our lives cocoon for the duration of the season, many are working on new hobbies and making their homes cozier and more inviting. Our homes, as they say, are a reflection of ourselves, and with wellness becoming increasingly embedded into our day-to-day, it’s only natural to shop for gifts that promote self-care.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
The Independent

8 best juicers for squeezing in your five a day

Few of us manage to eat enough fruit and vegetables each day, however hard we try.Drinking a few makes it a lot easier and counts towards the recommended five portions, although the NHS advises a maximum of 150ml of juice a day, which is the equivalent of a small glass. If you are partial to a refreshing juice in the morning, it’s far better – and cheaper – to blitz up your own than rely on a shop bought one, which may include added sugar and be less fresh. It’s also a great way to use up that extra fruit...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Japanese Curry With Winter Squash and Mushrooms

My family ate instant Japanese curry rice, or kare raisu, for dinner at least once a week when I was growing up. We always used boxes of S&B Golden Curry. I thought it was magic how the dark brown cubes inside transformed a pot of water, hearty vegetables, and chunks of stew beef into a thick velvety spicy curry in minutes. It didn’t occur to me that you could make your own curry spice mix from scratch—minus the preservatives and fillers—until I was an adult.
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

Is Kimchi Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Vegan Kimchi

Spicy, sour, and salty, kimchi will certainly take your taste buds for a ride. This Korean cuisine staple is made by the process of lacto-fermentation—similar to pickles and sauerkraut—using basic ingredients like cabbage, radish, chili, and salt. Most kimchi recipes use a base of napa cabbage and Korean radish along...
RECIPES
Well+Good

Dark Roast Doesn’t Have More Caffeine Than Light Roast, and 5 Other Coffee Myths Debunked

Next to water and soft drinks, coffee is the third-most-popular beverage in the world. It’s got loads of health benefits—from giving your brain an energy boost to being packed with antioxidants. "Believe it or not, in a typical Western diet, most people are getting more antioxidants from coffee than from fruits and vegetables combined," Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, MS, RD, previously told Well+Good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy