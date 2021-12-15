ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Digital-Marketing Spends for 2022

By Krista Mashore
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge corporations might have huge marketing budgets, so they can afford to be a little sloppy about how they spend it. They also have plenty of marketing people who can run around and experiment with the latest fancy marketing idea. Entrepreneurs? We’re different. We run lean and mean organizations....

Times Union

This Growth Hack Will Help Your Company Win in 2022

Have you ever wondered by some individuals and companies grow at such an increased pace? Other than pure discipline and a strong work habit, one of the biggest hacks for growing your company is the ability to create exposure and credibility. Having trust with your audience and being easily recognizable eliminates doubt in the mind of your buyer.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Zero-Cost Marketing Strategies That Provide Instant Traction

New marketing strategies come and go all the time. There is always something new to test out and try, but many brands quickly revert to the proven strategies that produce results month after month, like SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Google pay-per-click advertising, Facebook ads, and occasionally email marketing. The “OG”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Video Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Digital
The American Genius

SEO: The Unsung Hero of Digital Marketing Success

(MARKETING) Despite sexier emerging trends, the reality is that you can’t build out a successful online presence and marketing strategy without SEO. If you want to win with digital marketing, you need to stop focusing all of your energy on TikTok and hot trends and instead emphasize some of the more foundational elements that make up successful marketing strategies. This includes search engine optimization (SEO).
INTERNET
AdWeek

GroupM and Zenith Project Ad Spend Will Grow, Led by Digital

Global advertising spend grew double digits this year, according to two new forecasts from WPP’s media group, GroupM and Publicis Groupe media agency Zenith. Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Stephen Lepitak. Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.
MARKETS
The Drum

Digital advertising pushes global ad spend to new heights

Digital advertising will account for over 60% of global ad spend in 2022, according to the latest advertising expenditure forecast compiled by Zenith. The report reveals broad-based positivity prior to Omicron rearing its ugly head as the global advertising market extends its recovery from its 2020 nadir, with healthy growth of 15.6% recorded for 2021 expected to drop back to 9.1% in 2022.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Alltemp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Digital Marketing Firm

Platform to offer all-encompassing digital marketing tools to disrupt fragmented marketplace. Alltemp, Inc. announces that the Company has completed the acquisition of an established digital marketing business, Digi Messaging & Advertising, Inc. (“Digi”) through a share exchange agreement (the “Share Exchange”). To complement its existing B2B services, the Company plans...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Linux Apps for Digital Artists

Linux continues to be in demand, given its open-source nature, ease-of-use, and various apps and packages. Add a healthy mix of digital art tools to this list, and you will already have a fantastic operating system to work on. The highly coveted tools mentioned below promise to deliver highly functional...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Digitization in the Post-Pandemic Australian Real Estate Market

Real estate is one of the largest sources of wealth among the Aussies. Over the last two decades, real estate property prices have t rose by 200% compared to just an 82% increase in wages. The outbreak of coronavirus just made things worse, and the Australian real estate market was on its way to touching record high numbers. COVID-19 has pushed the average prices to the highest, including a rise of 23% over the long-term trend in the prices of residential properties. By 2023, Sydney is expected to experience a 13% growth in the market.
WORLD
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Digital expert to ‘sharpen’ Holland America Line marketing

An expert in digital is being drafted in by Holland America Line to “sharpen” the company’s marketing strategies. Kacy Cole has been named as new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. She comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of experience leading marketing functions,...
ECONOMY
Times Union

The Blockchain Is Everywhere: Here's How to Understand It

The blockchain is one of today's most exciting and rapidly evolving technologies. But it's more than just cryptocurrency. The blockchain is used in logistics, operations, security, and many more practical areas. Additionally, with the advent of NFTs, industries as diverse as fine art and real estate are undergoing their own small revolutions. Right now, we're still on the cutting edge, so it's a great time to explore The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $297).
MARKETS
Times Union

Job Wellbeing and the Great Quit: HR Trends for 2022

One of the most important areas within organizations after the start of the pandemic is Human Resources (HR), where recruiting remotely became a challenge, but sustaining talent or measuring productivity from a home office format, they also became urgent scenarios. Today the question is "How will we work in the long term?" Factorial , a startup specialized in HR management software, gives us a look at the main trends that will be seen in this area by 2022.
SOFTWARE

