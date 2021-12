Last night's Chargers-Chiefs game produced probably the most controversial set of choices about going for it on 4th down that the NFL has ever seen. Both teams went for it (unsuccessfully) on 4th down, passing up chip-shot field goals. But LAC went for it 5 times on 4th down and missed it 4 of those 5 times, passing up an easy 9 points in FGs that could have easily won them the game in regulation time. Twitter was (still is) on fire with criticisms of wonder-boy LAC head coach Brandon Skywalker, er, Staley, who to his credit was consistent with the philosophy he espouses. You know that Joe Vader, er, Judge, he of the "play the field position" game, had to be smiling. I'm sure sports talk radio will be lively today as well.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO