LG x iSpot Deal Bumps A TV Measurement Panel

Watch TV anywhere—in the bath, in the corner of a room, and more—with the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV. Without any cords to restrict you and a wheelable, height-adjustable stand, you can watch content for up to 3 hours in a location of your choosing. It’s the solution to TV freedom! The LG StanbyME, which has a 27-inch screen, features a touchscreen interface. So you can stream material from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It even supports smartphone mirroring. Moreover, this battery-powered TV can help you work more productively at home by mirroring your laptop’s content onto a bigger screen, thanks to the USB and HDMI connections. Or transform it into a learning screen to study wherever you choose. And, since the stand is height adjustable, you can customize it to suit your environment and height. Finally, it includes 2 screen modes: horizontal and landscape.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO