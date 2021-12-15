ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG x iSpot Deal Bumps A TV Measurement Panel

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, real-time cross-platform TV ad measurement company iSpot has a 54-month licensing...

#Lg Electronics#Smart Tvs#Ispot
