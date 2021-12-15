Northwave Celcius R Arctic GTX winter cycling boots review

Boots are to winter wardrobes as bikinis are to summer. I really can’t get through one chilly week, let alone the holiday season, without them. This year, I’m especially into the chunky-sole trend, which first bubbled up last year and luckily, has stuck around. I have my eyes on two particular styles from Sperry that I found at Nordstrom while doing a little winter shopping (as one does). I’m into these pairs for cold winter days, especially when the weather can be a bit less predictable than I’d prefer. One is a shearling lace-up style, and the other is a chunky Chelsea ankle boot. And don’t worry—I’m sharing exactly how I’d style them for every upcoming winter occasion.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO