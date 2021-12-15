ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclingnews

Northwave Celcius R Arctic GTX winter cycling boots review

By Robin Wilmott
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Northwave Celcius R Arctic GTX offers...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

JJJJound and Danner Prepare for Winter With This GORE-TEX Lined Hiking Boot Capsule

JJJJound has called on a handful partners for footwear collaborations throughout the course of 2021 such as New Balance, Vans, Dr. Martens and Padmore & Barnes. And to ring in the month of December, the Montreal-based design company is further expanding its arsenal with its second team-up with Danner. To follow up on the two parties’ project from 2020, the brands have cooked up winter-ready variations of Danner’s Feather Light and Mountain Light — two hiking boots that originally made their debut to the market in the 1980s.
APPAREL
golfmonthly.com

Footjoy StaSof Winter Gloves Review

The ultra-premium, soft Cabreatta leather on the palm and fingers is super soft. Add to that an upper of thermally engineered fleece and the result is a seriously classy pair of gloves that don’t disappoint in freezing conditions. The Taction3 APL leather is very effective at maintaining grip even in...
APPAREL
InsideHook

How to Take Care of Your Leather Boots in Winter

Leather boots are designed to handle a variety of conditions. Whether you’re pouring cement in the backyard, heading to dinner with friends or hiking a nearby trail, they can handle just about anything you throw at them. And yet, this unstoppable footwear is only capable so long as you care for it properly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Boots#Northwave Celcius
Cyclingnews

100% Altis Gravel Helmet review

The 100% Altis Gravel helmet is an inexpensive helmet that includes rotational impact technology and looks great. It’s exceptionally comfortable and because of a shared design with a mountain bike helmet, extended coverage makes it more appropriate for off-road riding.
BICYCLES
WGAL

The best winter boots for women

We updated this guide in November 2021 to ensure all products vetted by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab were in stock, to remove sold out and discontinued products and to update prices. We also added two new picks from Hush Puppies and JSlides. Viewing this on a mobile device?...
APPAREL
Cyclingnews

Rapha Brevet Gilet with Pockets review

A lightweight piece that looks exceptional and has one of the best zippers around. The pocket arrangement is clever too. The fit will be a dividing line though, and some will love it while others will not.
APPAREL
Observer

The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

A quality pair of boots is quite possibly the most important item of footwear in any winter wardrobe. As much as we love a chic suede bootie or a stylish leather knee-high, it’s also crucial to have a sturdy pair of snow boots ready and waiting for the inevitable snowfall, because who wants to ruin a favorite pair of delicate shoes while stomping through a blizzard?
APPAREL
whowhatwear

4 Stylish Boot Outfits to Save for Cold Winter Days

Boots are to winter wardrobes as bikinis are to summer. I really can’t get through one chilly week, let alone the holiday season, without them. This year, I’m especially into the chunky-sole trend, which first bubbled up last year and luckily, has stuck around. I have my eyes on two particular styles from Sperry that I found at Nordstrom while doing a little winter shopping (as one does). I’m into these pairs for cold winter days, especially when the weather can be a bit less predictable than I’d prefer. One is a shearling lace-up style, and the other is a chunky Chelsea ankle boot. And don’t worry—I’m sharing exactly how I’d style them for every upcoming winter occasion.
APPAREL
geardiary

Rockport Men’s Total Motion Sport Boot Review: Ideal for Winter Hikes and Wetter Days

The Rockport Men’s Total Motion Sport Boots are fantastic. They have enough heft that my feet and ankles feel well-supported. At the same time, they aren’t so heavy as to add to my fatigue on a long hike. The first time I wore them was after a heavy rain. The waterproofing kept my feet nice and dry. The leather uppers prevented more than one turned ankle. And, even after a multi-mile hike, my feet felt comfortable. That never happened with my old boots.
APPAREL
purewow.com

The 5 Rules of Wearing Winter Boots in 2022

Winter boots aren’t exactly the most stylish footwear option, but once that snow starts coming down and sidewalks turn into a maze of ice and slush, you’ll be glad you reached for your trusty lug-sole Sorels rather than your sleek new leather booties. But just because the weather calls for practical footwear doesn’t mean you have to forgo style all together. Here are the five rules for making winter boots look fashionable and cool in 2022.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Before the Holidays

Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.
APPAREL
Discover Mag

Arctic Ground Squirrels Snuggle to Survive Winter

This hibernating Arctic ground squirrel may look serene, but it’s under significant stress — at least, its body is. To survive the brutal winter, these critters slip into a deep sleep that can last for weeks at a time. Burrowed safely, they alternate between periods of low oxygen consumption and brief rewarming periods of normal consumption. The sudden surges can kick off a chain reaction in the body that produces hydrogen peroxide, resulting in excessive inflammation. According to a report in Critical Care Explorations, researchers last year identified a hidden hero that evolved to combat the stress: iodide, a form of iodine released by thyroid hormones. Increased levels of iodide in the blood convert harmful hydrogen peroxide into plain old oxygen and water. The discovery could someday lead to better treatments for humans with traumatic injuries.
ANIMALS
hiconsumption.com

Todd Snyder & Clarks Put a Cozy Winter Spin on the Wallabee and Desert Boot

Todd Snyder and Clarks have built a solid rapport with one another over the years. Having collaborated on a colorful, carpet-inspired capsule in the past, they are looking to tame things a bit more with their latest collection. Tackling the iconic Desert Boot and Wallabee silhouettes, the pair of subtle stylists have delivered on a shearling-filled take of the respective classics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

3 Warm Winter Boots Chicagoans Are Wearing This Season

Preparing for a brutally frigid winter means knowing the right cold weather clothing staples to look for. And who better to advise on the pieces that’ll get you through the coldest months than someone from a city where staying warm in the winter is truly a feat. Yes, we’re talking about Chicago, where a typical winter brings an average of 37 inches of snow with temps hovering around 30 degrees Fahrenheit (not to mention the relentless, bone-chilling breeze brought to you by the gorgeous Lake Michigan). Whether you’re from the great state of Illinois or just looking to Chi-Town locals for cold weather fashion advice, here are three winter boot styles that will keep you dry and warm no matter the forecast.
APPAREL
cyclingweekly.com

BKOOL: The most complete cycling app to train indoor this winter

BKOOL is the most complete virtual cycling simulator we’ve ever seen. The training app offers a versatile training experience unmatched by competing training apps, including millions of real-world cycling routes and POV videos. BKOOL hosts rides and events with professional riders including Chris Froome, Sergio Higuita, and the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, and this year they are hosting the official Virtual Giro d’Italia.
CELL PHONES
whowhatwear

These 10 Winter Boot Trends Are Starting to Feel Dated, so We're Replacing Them

Over the past few months, we've made predictions based on the fall trends we'd want to wear and planned out the outfit combinations we'd be trying. But now that we're well acquainted with our cold-weather wardrobes, we have to admit that, well, we've been playing favorites. Of all the boot trends on deck this season, each of our editors has cherry-picked the styles that speak to them the most and have been prioritizing those top picks. The change in seasons comes hand in hand with our desire for a wardrobe refresh—starting with a winter-boot upgrade.
APPAREL
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy