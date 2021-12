One of the most exciting elements about Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series is that it features original stars like Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, and Kristen Wiig all returning to reprise their roles from the film, though the series has also managed to spice things up by adding impressive actors to the ensemble, such as Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane. While veterans of the narrative knew exactly what they were getting into for their returns to the series, newcomers had a bit of an adjustment period, detailing the challenges of remaining relatively stoic in the absurd narrative. MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO