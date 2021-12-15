ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans vs. Jaguars: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 15

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Bc39_0dNfyjU300

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars face off for a Week 15 encounter wherein both teams could come out victors: one in the short-term and the other in the long-term.

The winner will get a win over an AFC South foe. The loser will get higher placement in the 2022 NFL draft order. Currently, the Texans are projected for No. 3 overall while the Jaguars are presumed to take the No. 2 slot.

Sunday will also be the first time this season Davis Mills will go head to head with Trevor Lawrence. In Week 1, the Texans prevailed 37-21 over the Jaguars with Tyrod Taylor under center. Can Mills get his first career win? If so, will that come at the expense of Houston getting a higher pick in the draft?

To get ready for the 15th week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Sunday, Dec. 19, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Forecast: Rainy, 72 degrees, 8 mph wind

Referee: Alex Kemp

Odds: Jaguars -8.5

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lofton
Person
Andre Ware
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Tv Channel#Live Tv#American Football#Therealmarklane#Cotydavis 24#Texansdoc#Cbs#Khou Tv#Channel 11#Fubotv Radio#Tiaa Bank Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 15- Texans vs. Jaguars

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Week 15. QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 332 yards and three TDs in Week 1 against Houston, the most passing yards by any rookie in a single game this season. LB Myles Jack posted a team-high nine tackles while LB Damien Wilson and DT Malcom Brown each produced seven tackles.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Texans-Jaguars Regular Season 2021 (Part II): Schedule, Game Time, TV Channel, Radio, And Online Streaming

Two of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL will meet in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Texans and Jaguars are each 2-11. The only question of significance that will be answered by the outcome of this Week 15 tilt is which team will slip to 2-12 and therefore become the unquestioned favorite to “win” the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft while remaining in contention to “win” the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft should the Lions slip up and win a second game this year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy