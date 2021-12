From the groom's motorcycle entrance to the bride's combat boots and high-low gown, this adventurous couple turned wedding traditions on their head. The bride always dreamed of getting married in the middle of a forest, and that's exactly what they did. This wedding is the perfect example of how to incorporate the traditions and symbolism that speak to you as a couple and how to make the wedding your own. It's easy to get swept up in all of the planning and details, but your wedding is about celebrating your love and who you are together–remember that.

