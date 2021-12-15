Las Vegas airport officially debuts new name

A quarter of all migrants who were apprehended crossing the Southwest border in November had crossed into the United States before, most sent back already due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday. Two-thirds of all migrants apprehended in November were single adults -- 66% -- bringing the total arrested by law enforcement to 114, 419. That is a 5% increase from October, according to CBP. The number of unaccompanied youth who crossed also increased, a trend that could continue through the holiday season.

IMMIGRATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO