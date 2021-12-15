Our world in photos: December 15

Omicron is upon us and everyone is in an uproar over it — rightly so, as that curve is rising quickly. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands… you know the drill. In the meantime, we have some photo content to keep your mind off things. Kentucky and several states in the south and midwest are still reeling from the deadly storms last week — we took a look at how people are coming together to help. The Guardian has a great look at the work of Cherry Kearton, a gentleman and a photographer at the turn of the last century. Mary Berridge has an inspiring photo book out on autistic people that was beautifully profiled by CNN. Jeffrey Wolin has taken one of the most humanistic approaches I've ever seen to documenting homelessness, and his interview with us is worth a full read.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 HOURS AGO