Our world in photos: December 15

ON THIS DAY IN 1910, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “A rangy white mule with a gleam of wickedness in its eye made up its mind to have some fun with Brooklyn’s street car system yesterday afternoon, and for a good half hour it had the cars of the Fulton street line strung out behind it for a long distance while passengers stuck their heads out of the windows and cussed that mule from Alpha to Omega and back again. This morning the last chapter of the story of the mule was written in New Jersey avenue police court where John Egan, a disgusted driver, was arraigned for whaling the mule with an iron bar. The mule didn’t mind apparently, but Mr. Egan had to leave $10 with the court clerk before he was free to depart.”
Comments / 0