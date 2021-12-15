Locally Designed Teaki Tiles Will Add a Splash of Color, Design to Your Home

A residential concept for retail space may not seem like a new idea today as mega-brands settle into domiciles worldwide. But when AD100 inductee Rayman Boozer first opened his beloved Manhattan boutique, Apartment 48, in 1994, his approach was groundbreaking. Tucked on the garden level of a town house at 48 West 17th Street, the shop unfolded in a warren of rooms, with every corner (kitchen, bath, bed) outfitted as if inhabited. For Boozer, who had studied interior design at Indiana University before moving to New York to work for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s, Apartment 48 was more than a chance to push products. It was a chance to push his point of view. “I was trying to find a way to express all my ideas at once,” he reflects. “My biggest desire was to be understood.”
Comments / 0