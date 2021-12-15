ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Locally Designed Teaki Tiles Will Add a Splash of Color, Design to Your Home

By Stacey Makiya, Christi Young
Hawaii Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReclaimed wood, chic stains, completely customizable: There are so many reasons to crush on locally designed Teaki Tiles. The company...

www.hawaiimagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

The 8 Best Living Room Paint Colors, According to Design Experts

Anyone who's watched HGTV knows that a fresh coat of paint has the power to transform a room—and when that room happens to be as high-profile as the living room, the entire house. The tricky part is finding the right living room paint color to fit the bill. Something that's noticeable, but not overpowering. Something that feels fresh, but is versatile enough to play well with the rest of your decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bella Pietra Design
umudynamo.com

Five Interior Design Trends to Use in Your Home in 2022

(StatePoint) After learning to live life more remotely in 2020 and 2021, it’s time to view 2022 as a fresh start. To help you adopt a new, balanced way of living, FrogTape brand painter’s tape and celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak, are sharing five home interior design trends meant to inspire spaces that will welcome guests, while still incorporating the special intimacies that may have been rediscovered from slowing down. Each trend can be utilized for a full home makeover or incorporated into little touches to freshen up a space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Tiny Home Design - Video Competition

"People ignore design that ignores people." This competition intends to understand spaces that are tiny yet impactful. The designers' process of creating the quality of space. The development of design from scratch to the final stage and the challenges throughout the design and construction process. Aim:. Tiny can be big....
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
thebossmagazine.com

Tips for Designing Your Own Posters

If you’re designing your own posters for your business, it can be tempting to use lots of bright colors, big text, and an eye-catching design. While all these things may help, here are some tips to prevent you from going overboard or adding unnecessary expenses. Make sure you have enough...
MARKETING
architecturaldigest.com

Color and Charm Define The Hamptons Family Home Crafted by AD100 Designer Rayman Boozer

A residential concept for retail space may not seem like a new idea today as mega-brands settle into domiciles worldwide. But when AD100 inductee Rayman Boozer first opened his beloved Manhattan boutique, Apartment 48, in 1994, his approach was groundbreaking. Tucked on the garden level of a town house at 48 West 17th Street, the shop unfolded in a warren of rooms, with every corner (kitchen, bath, bed) outfitted as if inhabited. For Boozer, who had studied interior design at Indiana University before moving to New York to work for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s, Apartment 48 was more than a chance to push products. It was a chance to push his point of view. “I was trying to find a way to express all my ideas at once,” he reflects. “My biggest desire was to be understood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Discover Mag

What Colors, Plants & Bedroom Designs Help for the Best Sleep?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. We can’t function without sleep, and yet, so many of us don’t get enough rest each evening to fully recharge for the following day. Making changes to your schedule and routine, increasing your daily exercise, and reducing stress in your life can help some, but did you know that your bedroom layout and environment can also impact the sleep you get each evening?
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Decorating Bedrooms with Textiles, Modern Room Colors, Interior Design Trends 2022

Decorating modern bedrooms with textiles brings fresh, inspiring ideas for 2022. Bedroom designs look cozy and beautiful with stylish fabrics that help define interior design styles and amplify the beauty of elegant bedroom decor. Here are 11 modern bedroom design trends 2022 that stylishly incorporate textiles into comfortable, attractive, and functional spaces. These creative interior trends are versatile, suitable for small and spacious bedroom designs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Very Peri product designs that celebrate Pantone’s 2022 color of the year!

Pantone recently announced that its 2022 color of the year is a shade of blue! Called Very Peri, and described as “periwinkle blue”, the intriguing color, to be honest, looks almost purple, instead of blue! “PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of The Pantone Color Institute. In an ode to the newest Pantone color, we’ve curated a collection of product designs that perfectly capture this mesmerizing shade of purple! From a MagSafe iStorage that adds snap-on physical drive to increase the storage on your phone to Black Panther-inspired sneakers – these innovative products are truly a periwinkle purple!
BEAUTY & FASHION
dwell.com

These Are the Home Design Trends That Will Rule 2022

The new year is a great time to start fresh—whether that means finally organizing your closet and decluttering your kitchen, or taking things a step further by updating the aesthetic of your home. To get a sense of the top design trends that will dominate our living spaces in 2022, we asked several trusted architects and interior designers for their predictions, and also gathered insights from recently published industry surveys.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WDEL 1150AM

3 tips to boost your home design with energy-efficient LED bulbs

(BPT) - If you dream about transforming your home on a budget, chances are you've considered new paint, area rugs or window treatments. While these updates can refresh rooms without breaking the bank, there's a crucial and often overlooked design element that can truly transform a room — lighting.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Ceramiche Refin designs porcelain tiles that take cues from traditional frescos

Dezeen promotion: Italian ceramic brand Ceramiche Refin has launched a collection of porcelain tiles that reference the textured surfaces and rich colours of traditional frescos. The collection called Affrescati is informed by the appearance of traditional Italian frescos, which refers to a mural painting technique where dry-powder pigment is painted...
INTERIOR DESIGN
padailypost.com

Flegel’s Design: Style Your Home With Scarlett

At Flegel’s Design, Scarlett Urtecho and the other talented designers there help make your home the best expression of your style and your way of life – in other words, a home that’s perfect for you. Flegel’s showroom features beautiful furniture and accessories in a multitude of...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy