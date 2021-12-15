ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

By TERRY BROWN For The Pantagraph
Pantagraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we try not to repeat mistakes and try to learn from them, some things we repeat and do over are just hard to break. We believe they will work the next time, but that seldom occurs. The results remain the same, and I bet we can all name a few...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Jennifer Bonn

Why do we put up lights at Christmas?

Where is the origin of the tradition of Christmas lights? Christmas lights started out as candles on a Christmas tree. The tradition of a Christmas tree began in Germany in the 17th century. The lights can be the symbol of the light from the star which led the wise men to Jesus. It can also symbolize that Jesus is the light of the world, and at the time of his birth, we celebrate with festive lights. For most people though, it symbolizes Christmas and all the magic and celebration that comes with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Christmas Cards#Twinkle Lights#Big Fish
Weirton Daily Times

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
The Independent

How to create a Christmas tablescape fit for a festive feast

For many, Christmas dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year – so if there's one day to decorate your table, this is it.The tradition of decorating dining tables took off in the late 18th century, during the Enlightenment, when the aristocracy flirted with fantasy and whimsical creations as a form of expression.Laying the table is a tradition shrouded in pomp and ceremony and subtly builds festive excitement, like the wrapping on your presents and lights on your Christmas tree.Whether you prefer the classic table fashions of the French siècle des Lumières or the hip styles of today,...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dickens Christmas brings merriment back to Skaneateles

The Dickens Christmas celebration is back in Skaneateles, and it's in person again this year. The event brings to life Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas Carol. This is the 28th year of Dickens Christmas, they start preparing for this event in May. One of the staples is the actors dressed as characters from the book; like the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, as well as Queen Victoria. And of course, Charles Dickens himself.
williamsonherald.com

Lotz House to bring back Christmas Candlelight Tours

The Lotz House in Franklin will host a Christmas Candlelight Tour at the historic home Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The tour will showcase the decorations of the period from the 1864 Battle of Franklin, including fresh décor of pulled cotton, harvested nuts, fresh apples, magnolia branches and cut holly.
NWI.com

Peteyville brings back the Christmas magic, giant inflatables and caroling dogs

HAMMOND — It's a Christmas miracle. A Region holiday tradition for more than three decades is again aglow, delighting visitors from far and wide. Peteyville, at 3033 Crane Pl. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, went dark last year because of concerns over the coronavirus. But the massive display of holiday lights, inflatables and homemade attractions — including a Ferris wheel filled with stuffed animals and a wisecracking Jack Frost telling Crypt Keeper-like Christmas jokes — is back, again lighting kids' faces with wide-eyed wonder.
HAMMOND, IN
Lifehacker

11 of the Weirdest Christmas Traditions We Should Absolutely Bring Back

If a straight-up snitch like the Elf on the Shelf can become a holiday mainstay, literally anything can—and many stranger things have. I’m here to argue that the following activities, ideas, and traditions that were once annual winter traditions somewhere, can be again if we all believe hard enough. And believe, I do.
LIFESTYLE
Stillwater News-Press

Christmas parade brings back sense of normalcy to city

As the red sun dipped into the horizon, winter lights ignited Muskogee Avenue during the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Norris Park. Members of the community rode in floats, which included the Tahlequah High School Color Guard, NSU Cheer, Downed Bikers Association,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
buffalobulletin.com

'Tis the season: Holiday traditions bring comfort, joy, shared memories

SHERIDAN — Almost 40 years ago, Tina Davis started a holiday tradition that grew beyond what she’d imagined: She handmade a Christmas tree skirt out of a bedsheet, adding her children’s handprints and the year. She continued adding handprints as her family grew to include five children,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Columbia Star

War on Christmas

On December 2, I saw my first We Say Merry Christmas bumper sticker of the 2021 season. For folks living under a rock, the slogan is a must for anyone afraid we’re trying to cancel Christmas in America. The idea of one not saying Merry Christmas somehow lessens the value of Christmas.
CELEBRATIONS
Republic

Beach Boys bring Christmas-themed show to Brown County Music Center

To hear Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mike Love talk, his upcoming area concert with the modern incarnation of The Beach Boys, with near-original member Bruce Johnston, could last forever. How else would you fit most of the classic hits — “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy