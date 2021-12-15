Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

Where is the origin of the tradition of Christmas lights? Christmas lights started out as candles on a Christmas tree. The tradition of a Christmas tree began in Germany in the 17th century. The lights can be the symbol of the light from the star which led the wise men to Jesus. It can also symbolize that Jesus is the light of the world, and at the time of his birth, we celebrate with festive lights. For most people though, it symbolizes Christmas and all the magic and celebration that comes with it.

8 DAYS AGO