Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, held a meeting on Monday where some key decisions on Formula One power unit rules to be introduced in 2026 (formerly 2025) were made. The changes brought about by the new regulations will be on the same level as when the current V-6 hybrid era was introduced in 2014. F1 organizers are particularly focused on reducing costs and carbon emissions while ensuring the power units are still powerful and emotive—something that has the potential to sway one or more Volkswagen Group brands to enter the sport.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO