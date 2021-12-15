ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essent Group Ltd (ESNT): Price Now Near $43.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESNT (Get Ratings)’s 43.01 Essent Group Ltd in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that ESNT has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding...

Reviewing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

UCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are...
ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17...
BRP Group Inc (BRP): Price Now Near $32.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BRP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BRP has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
ESS Tech Inc (GWH): Price Down $-0.98 (-7.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.97 (-7.89)% Over Past Hour

Currently, GWH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-7.89%) from the hour prior. GWH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Clear Secure Inc (YOU): Price Down $-0.78 (-3.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.54 (-2.17)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, YOU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-2.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $41.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Now Near $75.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Avient Corp (AVNT): Price Down $-0.52 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.45)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. AVNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS): Price Down $-0.37 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.66 (-1.86)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ZWS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.66 (-1.86%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ZWS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Analyzing SPAR Group (SGRP) and Its Competitors

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SPAR Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM): Price Now Near $17.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, SSRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH): Price Now Near $80.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TXRH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.93 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. TXRH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT): Price Now Near $27.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EDIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-2.21%) from the hour prior. EDIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR): Price Now Near $82.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, ITGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Science Applications International Corp (SAIC): Price Now Near $84.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, SAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “
