Congress & Courts

Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsweek's Tom Rogers joins Morning Joe to discuss why...

www.msnbc.com

Washington Times

Justice Department's China Initiative is working

As federal prosecutors begin their case against former Harvard chemistry Chair Charles M. Lieber, some experts believe the trial could have a lasting and even fatal impact on the Justice Department’s China Initiative. Mr. Lieber, who was charged in January 2020 with making false statements to U.S. officials about...
FOREIGN POLICY
arcamax.com

Editorial: Fix Justice Department oversight to protect democracy

In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity and transparency of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public. The offices were correctly deemed an essential supplement to the traditional checks and balances engrafted by the founders into American democracy, in that they could bring to light abuses that the president or his appointees might otherwise cover up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election fraud argument gets an audience with Montana’s Department of Justice

After months of pressing their case with various elected officials in Montana, several people who have raised questions and allegations about the state’s 2020 election met last month with Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s staff. Spokesperson Emilee Cantrell told Montana Free Press via email this week that members of Knudsen’s staff,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden Justice Department sues Texas over redistricting maps

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas over its newly drawn maps for Congress and the state House. The lawsuit alleges the districts drawn by Texas lawmakers violate the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting strength of minority voters. "The department’s...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Justice must be swift and decisive for the Trump holdouts defying the Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, failed to appear before a Wednesday hearing of the House committee investigating the insurrection, leading the committee to move toward holding Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress. The former chief of staff — who also previously served in the House — responded by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Jan. 6 committee members, claiming a categorical (and legally unfounded) “immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

The Justice Department Is Suing Texas for Gerrymandered Maps

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Months after Texas Republicans approved gerrymandered redistricting maps that diluted the voting power of communities of color, the Justice Department is suing the state for violating the Voting Rights Act. As...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS

