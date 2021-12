Yesterday, the market opened up, following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve gift day to the bulls that led to a big rally. On Wednesday Jerome Powell once again made a prediction that inflation will go away in twelve months, so bulls got excited and launched this year’s Christmas rally. When the market opened up Thursday the S&P 500 went up for about two hours and then turned down to finish the day down 45 points. Before it started its slide, though big, selling hit the stocks inside the ARKK ETF and the Nasdaq 100, including the key leadership stocks inside of it that have helped to push the averages up by themselves.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO