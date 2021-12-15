ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOGU Inc (MOGU): Price Now Near $0.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, MOGU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-2.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

etfdailynews.com

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17...
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
etfdailynews.com

Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM): Price Now Near $17.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, SSRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Now Near $75.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Clear Secure Inc (YOU): Price Down $-0.78 (-3.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.54 (-2.17)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, YOU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-2.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT): Price Now Near $27.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EDIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-2.21%) from the hour prior. EDIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS): Price Down $-0.37 (-1.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.66 (-1.86)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ZWS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.66 (-1.86%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ZWS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

BRP Group Inc (BRP): Price Now Near $32.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BRP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BRP has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $41.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH): Price Now Near $80.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TXRH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.93 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. TXRH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Fuller H B Co (FUL): Price Down $-1.15 (-1.45)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.87 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, FUL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FUL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR): Price Now Near $82.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, ITGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC): Price Now Near $84.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, SAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Now Near $9.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-2.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT): Price Now Near $48.54; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, BWXT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.98%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BWXT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Ltc Properties Inc (LTC): Price Now Near $33.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, LTC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LTC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG): Price Now Near $131.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, THG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Black Hills Corp (BKH): Price Now Near $70.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BKH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BKH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
etfdailynews.com

NuStar Energy LP (NS): Price Now Near $14.2; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, NS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (1.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC): Price Now Near $66.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, BIPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.67%) from the hour prior. BIPC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
