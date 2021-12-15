ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Service Properties Trust (SVC): Price Now Near $8.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, SVC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-3.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SVC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svc#Price Action#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Technical Outlook#Rsi
etfdailynews.com

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC): Price Now Near $84.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, SAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM): Price Now Near $17.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, SSRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Fuller H B Co (FUL): Price Down $-1.15 (-1.45)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.87 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, FUL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FUL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT): Price Now Near $27.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EDIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-2.21%) from the hour prior. EDIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
INDUSTRY
etfdailynews.com

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $41.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Now Near $9.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-2.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Avient Corp (AVNT): Price Down $-0.52 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.45)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, AVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. AVNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH): Price Now Near $80.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TXRH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.93 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. TXRH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Now Near $75.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy