Service Properties Trust (SVC): Price Now Near $8.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO