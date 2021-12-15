Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

The Volkswagen ID.4 ushers in the ID era of electric vehicles at the world's second-largest automaker. A compact crossover with a spacious interior, the ID.4 combines a 260-mile range and a starting price of $41,120, making it nearly $3,000 cheaper than similarly equipped competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, which was the first electric vehicle to win our Best Car To Buy award. The 2021 ID.4's excellent packaging, good ride, and overall value could make an EV a winner two years in a row.
