ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

By Associated Press
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats. The recall covers certain...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Ford and Honda hit with major recalls over brake and hood issues

The automotive world is no stranger to significant recalls on various vehicles for different reasons. Recently, Ford confirmed that it recalled almost 115,000 Escape and Bronco Sport SUVs. Those two SUVs look vastly different but are built on the same platform. The recall comes after a government audit uncovered a potential problem with how the vehicles brake in an emergency.
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Audi, Subaru announce recalls over possible power loss issues

DETROIT — Audi and Subaru announced recalls on Wednesday over concerns about potential power loss issues. Subaru said it was recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmissions of certain 2020 Legacy and Outback models can break, causing the loss of power, according to The Associated Press. A software issue could allow the transmission to engage before the drive chain is properly secured, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause the chain to slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KPLC TV

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power. The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs. Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Cummins recalls X12 diesel engines because of fire risk

Cummins Inc. is recalling nearly 11,000 X12 diesel engines sold to 25 makers of off-road and specialty equipment because a high-pressure fuel leak from a cracked fuel tube led to a vehicle fire and dozens of warranty claims. The affected engines built between April 2016 and October of this year,...
ECONOMY
Motorsport.com

F1 agrees to ditch MGU-H as part of new engine rules

The complicated technology, which generates electrical power from exhaust heat, has proven to be expensive and complex since it formed part of the new turbo hybrid rules that were introduced in 2014. With F1 eager to attract new manufacturers from 2026, the presence of the MGU-H was viewed as a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Engine Power#The Recall#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Q5#Sportback#Vw
MotorAuthority

2026 power unit rules may pave way for Audi, Porsche to enter F1

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, held a meeting on Monday where some key decisions on Formula One power unit rules to be introduced in 2026 (formerly 2025) were made. The changes brought about by the new regulations will be on the same level as when the current V-6 hybrid era was introduced in 2014. F1 organizers are particularly focused on reducing costs and carbon emissions while ensuring the power units are still powerful and emotive—something that has the potential to sway one or more Volkswagen Group brands to enter the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Dodge Charger And Challenger Production Coming To America

An unconfirmed report from Automotive News Canada claims production of the Dodge Challenger and Charger is being moved from Ontario, Canada to the United States. As you might imagine, Canadians are none too happy to hear this, especially the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford. However, Stellantis is looking to shake things up these days, and with the current generations of the two muscle cars ending in 2023 it’s the perfect time to bring them back to the U.S.A.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its first fuel cell vehicle, the Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen and the car comes with a 10kWh battery and an electric motor, plus a hydrogen fuel cell. The PEUGEOT hydrogen van stands out thanks to the perfect integration of the entire “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system in its engine compartment and underbody. The result: no compromise in terms of load volume, and a low centre of gravity, a guarantee of stability, safety and agility.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Audi Runs Seven-Second Quarter-Mile On Factory Engine

There was a time when the supercar was sacred. You bought your Ferrari F40 or Lamborghini Countach and you left it stock. Fast forward to 2021, and exotics such as the McLaren 720s, the Lamborghini Aventador, and everything in between are getting boosted and modified to kingdom come. One supercar that has proven to be very popular with tuners is the Audi R8. This thing's Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine loves a bit of boost and makes tons of power with even a mild twin-turbo setup. We've seen high horsepower R8s destroy the street and strip, but the R8 featured in these videos is something special: it's the first to get into the sevens over the quarter-mile with the factory engine in place.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla Engine Gets ProCharger Upgrade, Makes 965 HP

It could make up to 1,200 hp. An engine designed for Ford’s Super Duty pickups might not seem like a monster power maker, but the massive engine can produce impressively large numbers with the right hardware and tune. A new video from the REVan Evan YouTube channel shows just how much power a ProCharger could bring to the table, though the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has some other upgrades, too. However, it makes a bit more power than expected, which limits its final output.
CARS
The Car Connection

Volkswagen ID.4: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The Volkswagen ID.4 ushers in the ID era of electric vehicles at the world's second-largest automaker. A compact crossover with a spacious interior, the ID.4 combines a 260-mile range and a starting price of $41,120, making it nearly $3,000 cheaper than similarly equipped competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, which was the first electric vehicle to win our Best Car To Buy award. The 2021 ID.4's excellent packaging, good ride, and overall value could make an EV a winner two years in a row.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

UK: New Audi RS3 takes on Tesla Model 3 in petrol vs electric drag race

The new generation Audi RS3 is absolutely insane. We drove it back in October this year and our Managing Editor Brandon Turkus was amazed by its performance. “Dig into the gas and the RS3's pace feels endless,” Turkus summarised, but is the 2.5-litre inline-five capable of beating one of the fastest production electric vehicles in the world? Let’s find out.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Volkswagen Multivan starts at £43,160 in the UK

Volkswagen has announced the pricing for their new Volkswagen Multivan, it will retail for £43,160 and VW will start taking orders for it in January 2022. The first customer deliveries of the new Volkswagen Multivan will start in March 2022, the Multivan replaces the current-generation Volkswagen Caravelle. The Multivan...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches Investigation Into C8 Corvette Transmission

General Motors filed paperwork with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to launch an investigation into reported problems with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission found in the C8 Corvette Stingray. Some C8 Corvette Stingray owners have experienced gasket failures with their vehicle’s Tremec TR-9080 transmission, resulting in leaks, while others have...
CARS
MarketWatch

The 2022 Audi R8 is packed with power and exotic performance

Styling may not be sufficiently extroverted for some. “Base” models gain 30 horsepower and a little more torque. Price: The 2022 Audi R8 starts at $148,700. The 2022 Audi R8 is the unlikely supercar. It doesn’t have the outrageous Lamborghini Huracán looks. Nor does it have the pedigree of the Porsche.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy