Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

There was a time when the supercar was sacred. You bought your Ferrari F40 or Lamborghini Countach and you left it stock. Fast forward to 2021, and exotics such as the McLaren 720s, the Lamborghini Aventador, and everything in between are getting boosted and modified to kingdom come. One supercar that has proven to be very popular with tuners is the Audi R8. This thing's Lamborghini-sourced V10 engine loves a bit of boost and makes tons of power with even a mild twin-turbo setup. We've seen high horsepower R8s destroy the street and strip, but the R8 featured in these videos is something special: it's the first to get into the sevens over the quarter-mile with the factory engine in place.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO