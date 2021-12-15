Live Music — Dec. 15

If you are looking for something to do this weekend I have a listing of all of the great live music in Texarkana. From great rockers and acoustic acts to some Christmas music, you can find it all in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork will have the band "The Mayos"...
Aging in Montclair will host its December Saturday Social with a holiday music concert by musicians from the John S. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. AIM’s Saturday Social is happening on the third Saturday of the month because the customary last...
An annual to-do, PorchFest is a token of the Somerville community, providing local musicians of every genre the ability to perform from their own homes. The entirety of the neighborhood is transformed into a walking festival, as PorchFest goers gather and walk from porch to porch to listen to some tunes. The event, which took place this year on October 2nd in Somerville, occurs in different neighborhoods across the greater Boston area annually.
Kunqu Society presents a live concert of singing and music, featuring its resident artists and their students. During the pandemic, the Kunqu Society continues and sustains its mission of passing on the Kunqu art, mainly in the oral transmission of singing, the foundational core of this elegant form of traditional Chinese theatre. This concert marks the society’s first live performance since the disruptions caused by the pandemic. By presenting popular Kunqu arias and music pieces in interactive modes of performance, the Kunqu Society showcases a diverse range of singing and music styles to reconnect with its audience, bringing warmth and joy to the holiday season. Supertitles in English with bi-lingual hosts.
This weekend at the main street performing arts theater, Grace Arts Live, “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” is the final show of the 2021 season. Starring all local performers and crew members, the show tells the familiar and beloved story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge learning to open his heart at Christmas time thanks to a trio of ghosts. It is based on the timeless classic novella, “A Christmas Carol”, by Charles Dickens.
Music in the Mountains (MIM) brings you festive holiday concerts featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season. Featuring talented soloists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, along with the MIM Festival Chorus, and MIM Festival Orchestra, Music in the Mountains presents songs of the season at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley.
The Mule Barn Cantina is Midland's newest hot spot with amazing food! A group of folks from Lonestar 92.3 went out (it's located where the old Hog Pit used to be) to sample and it was amazing by all reports. They also have live music--So check back here for the schedule!
Local musician EleanorGrace will perform at xBk at 6 p.m. today, part of the venue’s holiday series. Read our recent feature about EleanorGrace here. Photo: Raelyn Ramey. Music venue xBk will kick off its three-week run of “A Holiday Special,” featuring performances from local musicians hosted by Madison Ray and his band the Finesse, today. There will also be holiday-themed games and prizes. Tickets are sold in packages, starting with a two-seat table for $25 and can be bought online. Livestreams are available for $12.
The holiday season is about spending time with family, friends, and loved ones, so what better way to do so than taking in local theatre productions of two holiday classics? From Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 19, The Theatre Company will present “Elf, The Musical,” and from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 18, StageCenter Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.”
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Where: JB Hook's Restaurant, 2260 Bagnell Damn Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Adam Powell, vocalist, guitarist, and pianist, provides quality entertainment with a versatile list of original and cover songs, including top 40 country, soft rock, classic rock, alternative and some great jazz classics.
An Iconic North Dakota musical troupe is hitting the road this month with a holiday show. The Medora Musical’s “A Magical Medora Christmas” tour visits towns throughout our region, starting Tuesday in Wahpeton. The show comes to the Fargo Theatre next Monday, December 20th. The people behind...
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. — RANDOLPH — For the final concert of 2021 Brandon Music welcomes Bloodroot to Brandon Music. Performing their special combination of bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional American string music, steeped in the hills of Vermont, this concert promises to provide an incredible night of entertainment from some of Vermont’s finest musicians.
Timber Lake Playhouse’s world premiere production of the holiday musical “What a Wonderful World” will run through Sunday, Dec. 12, with a special live-streamed performance on Saturday, Dec. 11. “What a Wonderful World” is the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so,...
Bishop Marsh and Friends — 8 p.m. — Hodges Bend. Open Mic Mondays — 8 p.m. — Maggie's Music Box. Jared Tyler and friends — 8 p.m. — Mercury Lounge. Open mic with Winston Churchbus — 9 p.m. — The Colony. Chris Hyde — 9 p.m. — Margaritaville’s 5 O’Clock...
Levitt at the Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Sharon Yazowski explains how presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together communities. Levitt at the Falls is...
IN Series’ digital production of Boheme in the Heights will stream on-demand for free on INVISION (click here) beginning December 20, 2021. While I was preparing to attend this production by the IN Series (ensconced at GALA Hispanic Theatre for this event), I read somewhere that the only thing you can do with La Bohème is f**k it up. Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is brazenly and unrepentantly romantic. And there does seem to be something indestructible about it.
PENN YAN -- The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) will present Yes, Virginia; the Musical at 7 p.m Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18 at the WellSpring Fellowship, located at 465 North Main St. Penn Yan. Tickets are $10 for Children and Seniors, and $12 for adults and may be purchased at the door or online at www.pytco.org. The musical will be available to stream on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for $12. Please visit the Penn Yan Theatre Company Facebook page or website to access the stream. For more information, please email Becky Prine at contact@pytco.org.
Craobh Dugan O’Looney, the local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, will hold a traditional Irish Music Session from 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Copper City Brewery, 1111 Oneida St. The session is free, and all musicians who are interested in playing Irish Traditional Music and play instruments such...
Clara Kent and Ian Brill have collaborated on AURA: Reimagined as part of the Freshworks residency at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Kent is an Afro-Oglala Lakota singer-songwriter and emcee from Homewood. Brill creates interactive, performative, and multisensory environments that will enhance the viewers' experience of Kent’s music. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Makes You Happy. All ages. kelly-strayhorn.org.
Comments / 0