Live Music — Dec. 15

Kunqu Society presents a live concert of singing and music, featuring its resident artists and their students. During the pandemic, the Kunqu Society continues and sustains its mission of passing on the Kunqu art, mainly in the oral transmission of singing, the foundational core of this elegant form of traditional Chinese theatre. This concert marks the society’s first live performance since the disruptions caused by the pandemic. By presenting popular Kunqu arias and music pieces in interactive modes of performance, the Kunqu Society showcases a diverse range of singing and music styles to reconnect with its audience, bringing warmth and joy to the holiday season. Supertitles in English with bi-lingual hosts.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO