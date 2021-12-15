Food Network Unveils Inaugural Hot List Featuring Rising Culinary Talent

EXCLUSIVE : A slew of rising chefs and online culinary talent has made it on to the Food Network ’s inaugural Hot List.

The Discovery-backed cable network has launched the list to highlight the top food stars to look out for next year.

All twelve of the rising stars on the list will feature in the network’s digital special Food Stars to Watch in 2022 and you can image the network is looking to work with some of them in other capacities over the next twelve months.

The list will start rolling out across social media from Monday December 20.

It includes social media superstars, leading recipe testers, classically trained chefs and culinary competition powerhouses.

Those featured are: Tabitha Brown, The Try Guys, Ahmad Alzahabi, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Darnell Ferguson, Matt Broussard, Cliff Crooks, Rhett & Link, Joe Sasto, Kathy Fang, Eric Adjepong and Kalen Allen.

“At Food Network, there’s nothing more exciting than finding the next incredible culinary talent. Each of these dozen chefs and influencers has a completely distinct and unique point of view. Bringing these electrifying experts together for our inaugural hot list is the perfect opportunity to draw attention to them,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Food Streaming Content, Discovery. “We invite our audience to join us in celebrating these dynamic food stars on the rise.”