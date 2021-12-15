CAA Signs Director Eddie Alcazar

EXCLUSIVE : Director Eddie Alcazar has signed with CAA .

Alcazar made his feature film debut with the 2018 sci-fi thriller Perfect from Alcazar’s Brainfeeder Films, a collaboration with music producer Flying Lotus. The project was executive produced by Steven Soderbergh , who will serve in the same role in Alcazar’s second feature Divinity starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, and Mike O’Hearn.

His stop-motion, short film collaboration with Darren Aronofsky titled The Vandal was recently acquired by New Yorker Studios .

It stars Bill Duke in the role of Harold, a man who undergoes a lobotomy and is suffering from traumatic memory loss as a result. As his memories continue to fade and his search for peace is interrupted, the character becomes desperate.

The Vandal —set in a world not unlike mid-20th century America—also stars Baadja-Lyne Odums, Harry Goaz, Maurice Compte, Thomas Hildreth, and Abbey Lee.

The Albuquerque native created a technique he coined “meta-scope” combining stop motion animation and live-action sequences for The Vandal , which can be seen in full below.

Alcazar continues to be repped by Bard Dorros and Luke Rivett at Anonymous Content and by his attorney is Greg Slewett.