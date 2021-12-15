ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

CAA Signs Director Eddie Alcazar

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe3aQ_0dNfvfYq00

EXCLUSIVE : Director Eddie Alcazar has signed with CAA .

Alcazar made his feature film debut with the 2018 sci-fi thriller Perfect from Alcazar’s Brainfeeder Films, a collaboration with music producer Flying Lotus. The project was executive produced by Steven Soderbergh , who will serve in the same role in Alcazar’s second feature Divinity starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, and  Mike O’Hearn.

His stop-motion, short film collaboration with Darren Aronofsky titled The Vandal was recently acquired by New Yorker Studios .

It stars Bill Duke in the role of Harold, a man who undergoes a lobotomy and is suffering from traumatic memory loss as a result. As his memories continue to fade and his search for peace is interrupted, the character becomes desperate.

The Vandal —set in a world not unlike mid-20th century America—also stars Baadja-Lyne Odums, Harry Goaz, Maurice Compte, Thomas Hildreth, and Abbey Lee.

The Albuquerque native created a technique he coined “meta-scope” combining stop motion animation and live-action sequences for The Vandal , which can be seen in full below.

Alcazar continues to be repped by Bard Dorros and Luke Rivett at Anonymous Content and by his attorney is Greg Slewett.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Adds Newcomer Imani Pullum

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Emancipation. She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye and Aaron Moten. The Antoine Fuqua pic currently in production in New Orleans tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery—relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is...
MOVIES
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia And Her Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emeraude Toubia and her production company, The Emerald Co., in all areas. Troubia is the lead of Gloria Calederon Kellet’s Prime Video series With Love and can next be seen in The Ballad of a Hustler. She was also recently seen in the television movie Holiday in Santa Fe, which she executive produced. On the small screen, Troubia gained worldwide popularity starring in Shadowhunters, based on the bestselling young adult fantasy series The Mortal Instruments. Her performance on the series earned her two Teen Choice Awards nominations for Best Actress. Toubia will continue to be represented by Vision Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Vandal’: New Yorker Studios To Release Eddie Alcazar & Darren Aronofsky Animated Short

EXCLUSIVE: New Yorker Studios will release the Eddie Alcazar and Darren Aronofsky short film The Vandal on Dec. 13 across The New Yorker’s digital platforms as part of its “Screening Room” series. For The Vandal—set in a world not unlike mid-20th century America—Alcazar dives into the mind of a man named Harold (Bill Duke) who undergoes a lobotomy and is suffering from traumatic memory loss as a result. As his memories continue to fade and his search for peace is interrupted, the character becomes desperate. Baadja-Lyne Odums, Harry Goaz, Maurice Compte, Thomas Hildreth, and Abbey Lee costarred. “Very happy to finally show the world...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Genao
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Bill Duke
Person
Mike O'hearn
Person
Karrueche Tran
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Moises Arias
Person
Abbey Lee
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cam Gigandet Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Cam Gigandet has signed with APA in all areas. Most recently with ICM Partners, Gigandet starred opposite Michael B. Jordan and Guy Pearce in writer Taylor Sheridan’s Amazon action thriller Without Remorse, based on Tom Clancy’s bestselling novel. Other major film credits include the original Twilight vampire movie, playing Peter Sarsgaard’s right-hand henchman in Antoine Fuqua’s MGM remake of The Magnificent Seven, and starring in the sports action drama Never Back Down. Gigandet’s movie appearances include the fantasy action drama Priest, starring opposite Cher and Christina Aguilera in the musical drama Burlesque, The Roommate and appearing opposite Emma Stone in the romantic comedy Easy A. On the TV front, he appeared in the Audience Network crime drama Ice, the CBS crime drama series Reckless, and a break out role on The O.C. as Volchok, Marissa Cooper’s bad-news boyfriend. Gigandet got his start with recurring roles on The Young and the Restless and Greg Berlanti’s WB drama Jack & Bobby.  He joins an APA roster that includes Melissa Leo, Kate Bosworth, Gary Oldman, Mel Gibson, Mary J. Blige, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Tyrese Gibson, Ronny Chieng and Eddie Izzard. Gigandet is also repped by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Joey Stanton at Vybe Trybe.
CELEBRITIES
Messenger

The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has landed a first-look partnership with Netflix. The 'Guilty' director has signed a deal with the streaming giant following the success of his adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skyldige', which saw the filmmaker reunite with 'Southpaw' actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Deadline reports that the deal will "focus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alyssa Milano Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Alyssa Milano has signed with United Talent Agency for representation in all areas. Milano is an actor, producer, host, activist, entrepreneur, humanitarian and New York Times bestselling author who recently inked a first-look production and writing deal with A+E Studios. Under the pact, she will write and produce projects for A+E Studios for international and domestic television platforms and services. The deal came following A+E Studios’ acquisition of her pilot script Things I’m Seeing Without You, which she adapted from Peter Bognanni’s 2017 YA novel of the same name. Milano will next be seen in Bobby and Peter Farrelly’s Roku comedy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Film Star#Sci Fi#Brainfeeder Films#New Yorker Studios
Deadline

Spike Lee Sets New Creative Partnership With Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman) has entered into a new creative partnership with Netflix, which will see him directing and producing narrative features for the streamer under a multi-year deal. The partnership kicking off in January comes on the heels of Netflix’s collaborations with Lee on the Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods (which he wrote and directed), the series She’s Gotta Have It (which he created, wrote and directed), the film version of Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King (which he directed) and the Stefon Bristol sci-fi film See You Yesterday (which he produced). Through the new...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’: Scoot McNairy Boards Sony’s Children’s Book Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Scoot McNairy (C’mon C’mon, Narcos: Mexico) is the latest addition to the cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s film for Sony Pictures, based on the bestselling children’s book by Bernard Waber. He’ll star alongside the previously announced Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Brett Gelman. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, the 1965 book centered on Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids. He’s the happiest crocodile any home ever had—until one...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Official Competition’ Filmmakers Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the Argentinian filmmakers behind Official Competition, My Masterpiece and other acclaimed festival titles, have signed with CAA. Cohn and Duprat wrote and directed their third feature, Official Competition, which premiered in competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas watches as a wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help him make a hit film. IFC acquired U.S. distribution rights in October and plans to release the film in 2022. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal. The duo’s credits also include My Masterpiece (Mi Obra Maestra), which Duprat directed with Cohn producing, and The Distinguished Citizen, which they helmed together. The latter title was selected to compete at the 2016 Venice Film Festival, where its star, Oscar Martínez, won the Best Actor award. It was also selected as Argentina’s Academy Awards entry that year and received the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film. Together, the filmmakers have nabbed two Argentinian Academy Awards, the Sundance Film Festival’s Cinematography Award, and Venice’s Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award, as well as a Special Mention for the latter festival’s Young Venice Award and other accolades. Cohn and Duprat continue to be managed by NuCo Media Group.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman for representation in all areas. Raver-Lampman is best known for her role as Allison Hargreeves in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series The Umbrella Academy, opposite Elliot Page and Tom Hopper. Season two had the longest #1 streak for any scripted show on Netflix, according to the streamer, and the series has been renewed for a third season. On the big screen, Raver-Lampman will next be seen in Open Road’s Blacklight, starring opposite Liam Neeson. She is also set to star in Warner Media’s Gatlopp and recently wrapped production on MGM’s Dog with Channing Tatum....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Black-And-White Release Will Ratchet Up The Noir

Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 thriller Nightmare Alley is going full noir next month. Searchlight Pictures said Friday that a black-and-white version of the new pic starring Bradley Cooper will get a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles. Titled Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, the b/w take hits screens on January 14, with four theaters eventually playing it for up to six days. See the listings below. “Although we shot Nightmare Alley in color, we lit it as if it were black and white,” del Toro said. “You can see exactly the same level of design, and we wanted to give...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Josh Andrés Rivera Signs With Paradigm; Innovative Artists Signs Iantha Richardson; Johnell Young Inks With Cultivate

Josh Andrés Rivera, who plays the pivotal role of Chino in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, has signed with Paradigm for representation. Rivera stars opposite Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose in the film that is currently in theaters nationwide. Rivera recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s anticipated psychological thriller Cat Person for Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios, based on Kristen Roupenian’s short story. Rivera also was a series lead in the HBO Max pilot Vegas High, directed by Gillian Robespierre and produced by Michael Showalter. On stage, Rivera most notably performed in the original company on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Writer-Director Fawzia Mirza Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming writer-director Fawzia Mirza has signed with APA for representation. Mirza’s first feature film, Signature Move, which she co-wrote, produced and starred in, claimed 15 awards after making its world premiere at SXSW, including Outfest’s Grand Jury Prize. She most recently directed the short film The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and was named to Canada’s Top 10, the festival’s list of the best Canadian films of 2021. The short Brown Elephant, which she directed and co-wrote, will premiere December 17 on Freeform’s social media channel @25Days. Mirza also wrote on Greg Berlanti and Ava Duvernay’s CBS drama series, The Red Line. Her next short, Auntie, exec produced by Powderkeg and Paul Feig as part of the Fuse women writer-director incubator program, will premiere in 2022. Mirza is also developing her feature directorial debut, Me, My Mom & Sharmila, which is slated to commence production next year. She continues to be represented by Strange Animal Entertainment.
MOVIES
Deadline

Christina Hendricks Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed six-time Emmy-nominated actress Christina Hendricks in all areas. Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Holloway in the Emmy Award-winning AMC series Mad Men, for which she received six consecutive Emmy nominations. Most recently, she starred in NBC’s Good Girls opposite Mae Whitman and Retta. Additionally, she can be seen in Amazon Prime’s The Romanoffs opposite Isabelle Hupport and Tin Star opposite Tim Roth, as well as the Ben Stiller/Red Hour-produced series Another Period for Comedy Central. On the big screen, Hendricks can recently be seen in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and in An American Woman opposite Sienna Miller, produced by Ridley Scott for Roadside Attractions. Previously, she can be seen as one of the leads of Julian Fellowes’ Crooked House opposite Glenn Close; in Bad Santa 2opposite Billy Bob Thornton.  Hendricks will continue to be represented by LINK Entertainment Howard Fishman at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayyum, Matlof & Fishman, and Narrative.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA-Winning ‘I Hate Suzie’ Director Georgi Banks-Davies Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has signed Georgi Banks-Davies, the fast-rising British director best known for directing the acclaimed Sky/HBO Max series I Hate Suzie, created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble and its lead star Billie Piper. Banks-Davies — who won this year’s BAFTA TV award for Best Emerging Talent: Fiction for her work on I Hate Suzie — has also directed a number of short films, including The Fight, which premiered at the 2019 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films and the 2020 London Short Film Festival. Garfield, meanwhile, played in competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won a London Discover Film Award for best...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Other Zoey’: Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham & Patrick Fabian Join Rom-Com From Director Sara Zandieh

EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell (Maid, Ready or Not), Heather Graham (The Last Son, Angie Tribeca) and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul, Special) have signed on to star alongside Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux in The Other Zoey, a film from Gulfstream Pictures which is now in production in North Carolina. The romantic comedy from director Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) centers on Zoey Miller (Langford), a bright college student who rejects traditional ideals of love and dating, only to have her entire perspective on romance turned upside down when another student mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey. Matt Tabak...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy