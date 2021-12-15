ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Commits to JSU

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
Given the timing, and the celebratory nature of his tweet (which features a gif of him dancing from his days with the Falcons), it looks like Sanders will be greeting his new blue-chip recruit today.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles,” Hunter said in a release posted after his announcement. “It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”

Earlier this week, Sanders won the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, given to the top coach at the FCS level. His Tigers are 11–1 on the season. Landing Hunter may be his biggest win yet at Jackson State.

