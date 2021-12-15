Omicron blamed for 13% of COVID cases in NY and NJ, Fauci insists no need for variant specific booster shot

Omicron is spreading faster than a New York minute.

The feared new variant of COVID is blamed for up to 13% of new infections in the New York and New Jersey area, compared to just 3% nationwide.

With omicron cases doubling every two days, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes even more widespread in the metro area and nationwide just as Christmas arrives, said the White House on Wednesday .

“We expect the proportion of omicron cases here in the U.S. continue to grow,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control. “It’s vital for everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible given the increase in transmissibility.”

Despite the rising number of COVID cases attributed to omicron, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the current vaccinations and booster shots offer good protection against serious disease.

So the world-famous pandemic doctor insisted there is no need now for a new booster shot specially created to battle omicron.

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron,” said Fauci. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

Fauci conceded that vaccines offer a “significantly diminution” of protection against omicron with just the normal two doses. But the booster raises antibody protection about 20-fold.

”The message If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated,” Fauci said. “And particularly In the arena of omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.”

The health experts were non-committal about reports from South Africa that omicron is so far causing less serious COVID illness than previous variants, despite spreading even faster. They say it’s too early to tell how it will impact America’s population, which is older on average and may have pockets that are less exposed to prior waves.

The arrival of omicron comes as the U.S. battles an ongoing surge powered by the virulent delta variant.

A sign of what’s soon to come is unfolding in upstate Ithaca, New York, where Cornell University has been forced to close campus buildings and scrap in-person classes amid a rapidly spreading outbreak blamed on omicron.

The Ivy League college is reporting nearly 900 positive COVID cases, mostly among students. Numbers are up ten-fold in just a week. Officials say so far the cases are mostly mild or asymptomatic.

For the latest information about all five of New York City’s boroughs and the 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days, please click here or go to https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data.page