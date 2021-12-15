Toys for Joy: Help create Christmas magic for a Pocono family

When my now-husband and I moved into our first apartment together, my grandmother gave us her white faux Christmas tree. It was prelit with multi-colored lights, and gorgeous, despite being at least 10 years old.

It wasn't huge, but it commanded the room, and by room, I mean the entirety of our studio apartment.

Decorated with ornaments carefully selected for our first Christmas living together, the tree was my pride and joy. There weren't many presents beneath it that year, but the real gift was the fact that we had begun to build a life together. We were so grateful to have each other, and our apartment, that quickly became a home.

My grandmother's tree had once graced the living room of her home she shared with my grandfather, Emilio, in Luzerne County. I had moved in with them at 15. My parents and siblings lived next door.

She purchased the tree after he had passed away, and it stood proudly in her living room, displayed for all to see by the front window.

My grandfather, up until the week before he died, would turn off all the lights in my bedroom promptly before 8 p.m. "Electricity doesn't grow on trees." He'd say. But I remember he had an affinity for Christmas decorations. He was a minimalist through and through, but he was definitely a "Christmas guy." I know he would have enjoyed the colorful glow of the white tree.

Emilio was a fan of New York City's Christmas displays, but not the massive tree you're probably thinking of.

"He would take us down to the piers in Brooklyn." My mom said on the phone. "It wasn't fancy, but there was a larger-than-life Nativity set. I remember freezing and standing near the water. You would put a quarter in this box, and the set would play classic Christmas hymns and carols."

He took my mom and her two sisters every year, bringing anyone else along that he felt should see it. Sometimes they'd got hot chocolate or a soft pretzel as a treat.

The gift of giving: Pocono Record’s Toys for Joy returns, donate online or via USPS

My grandfather loved the holidays, and to him, gifts weren't the reason for the season. For Emilio, it was all about the experiences he would share with his family and children.

My mother shares that love of Christmas décor. I remember her not being afraid to try new things: one year, all the lights on our tree were blue. Another year, she had flocked the tree with fake snow. Every year, she purchases a vintage ornament for her tree, doing so reminds her of my grandfather.

I remember many years where my parents did not exchange gifts, so that they could provide presents for my siblings and I. My parents put us first so that we could enjoy our childhoods a little longer, and experience a bit of Christmas magic. For my mom and dad, that was enough.

A year after my grandfather Emilio died, my grandmother moved back to New York, and took the white tree with her. A few years later, the tree was a seasonal decoration on my aunt's porch. Eventually, I took it home with me.

That was the start of my first Christmas tradition with my husband. And while the tree didn't last much longer, over a decade is pushing it for a faux tree, it will forever be my favorite.

To this day, I make a big deal about decorating our tree every year. I put on my favorite Christmas movies or music to get into the spirit. I'll make some hot chocolate and throw on a cozy sweater. I often find myself reflecting on how far I've come, and how lucky I am that I have my own Christmas tree and a roof over my head.

For me, Christmas is about living in that moment, and enjoying that experience.

For many families, financial hardship can make it difficult to create the Christmas experience. Can you help us provide some Christmas magic for a family in need?

This holiday season, the Pocono Record has partnered with AllOne for our annual Toys for Joy fundraising campaign. The partnership allows the public to make donations online for the first time .

Donations, which will be accepted through Dec. 24, must be made online, or by check or money order only. No cash can be accepted.

Checks need to be made out to AllOne Charities and mailed to 83 East Union St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.

To donate online, go to formstack.io/21E47 .

The money raised this month will benefit the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network , the Salvation Army, and Pocono Services for Families and Children .

These organizations work tirelessly to help the Monroe County community. Toys for Joy funds go towards helping needy families in the area give their children a magical Christmas.

As in previous years, donors get their name and donation printed in the paper.

From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of the Record, I thank you for your generous donations to this campaign. Your support truly makes the holiday season bright.

New donations as of Dec. 15

Click here to view last week's donors: You can help ease a Monroe County family's holiday woes

Click here to view the first round of donations: Donations arrive at the Pocono Record as Giving Tuesday kicks off season

$25- Robert Thomas

$25- Wes and Tommy Gouger: In memory of their grandmother Melissa Ann Gouger

$15- Shirley Staples: "In memory of my son Gerald D. Staples, Jr. 9/15/60 - 3/3/2021. I miss you everyday you were the light of my life, Love you always your Mom. Shirley."

$15- Shirley Staples: "In memory of my husband Gerald D. Staples Sr. 1/27/28 - 10/27/95 with all my love always, wife Shirley."

$50- Deanne Patrick

$500- AFSCME Local 2675

$100- David Fox: "In memory of Mom and Dad, Agnes and George J Fox Jr."

$100- Isabel Pietri: "In memory of my husband, Juan Pietri."

$100- Jerry Williams

$25- Ann Webster: "In loving memory of Richard Webster given by Anne, Julia and Alexander Webster"

$100- Italian Mutual Benefit Association

$50- Trish Tweedle: Trish & Doug

$60- Kathy Schuler: "In memory of loved ones - The Schuler Family (Neola)"

$25- Janet Kintner: "In loving memory of loved Ones - Janet Kintner"

$25- Marianne Berryman

$75- John Fetherman: "$25 from the Fetherman Family in memory of Paul and Marget Rogers, $25 from the Fetherman Family in memory of John and Elizabeth Monaghan, $25 from the Fetherman Family in memory of Wesley and Margret Smith."

Current total: $2,042

Ashley Fontones is the Managing Editor at Pocono Record. Reach her at afontones@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Toys for Joy: Help create Christmas magic for a Pocono family