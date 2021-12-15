ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Tests show lead in Benton Harbor tap water finally dropping

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Jxnq_0dNfvGgn00

New test results show that the amount of lead in Benton Harbor, Michigan’s drinking water has declined.

The latest round of water sampling marks the first time in three years that the majority Black city’s lead levels did not exceed Michigan's standards.

But state officials say residents should still use bottled water for basic tasks such as drinking and cooking.

The Environmental Protection Agency is still studying the effectiveness of at-home lead filters in Benton Harbor.

State officials say that preliminary results indicate they're working as designed.

The state provides free bottled water for Benton Harbor’s residents, but picking it up can be time consuming and tasks like cooking can quickly use up personal supplies.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Drinking Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy